Authorities Release Chilling Details in Case Against Idaho Murder Suspect
There's a New Update on Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
Why Hasn't McCarthy Made the Case for McCarthy?
Tucker Carlson Criticized Crenshaw for Using 'Terrorists' Label — Crenshaw Responds
Biden Reveals New Plan to Finally Address Raging Border Crisis
Elon Musk Makes an Endorsement in the Battle for House Speaker
'Can I Finish?': Hannity and Boebert Get Into Fiery Debate Over Speaker Standoff
Kennedy Has Made a Decision About the Louisiana Governor's Race
Pennsylvania Republicans Elect ‘Democrat-Turned-Independent’ as House Speaker
Michigan's Debbie Stabenow to Retire for 2024
George Santos, Dishonesty, and 'Aboutism'
Former Funeral Home Operators Sentenced for Illegally Selling Body Parts
Byron Donalds, Dan Bishop Respond to Cori Bush's Vile Insults
The FDA Is Making Abortion Even More Dangerous for Women
Tipsheet

Speaker Stalemate Continues As McCarthy Loses Again on 7th Ballot

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  January 05, 2023 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Well, it happened again. As still not sworn in members-elect of the House of Representatives reconvened at noon, Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California was nominated for Speaker of the House along with Democrat Hakeem Jeffries of New York and Byron Donalds (R-FL) as the GOP alternative to McCarthy.

And, yet again, the GOP Leader failed to secure the majority support he needed to claim the speaker's gavel and begin the work of the people in the lower chamber. 

On the seventh ballot, McCarthy received 201 votes, Jeffries won the support of 212 members, and GOP-alternative candidate Byron Donalds was backed by 18 members. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) cast his vote for former President Donald Trump, and Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) voted "present." 

Essentially, the math against McCarthy remained unchanged.

With seven losses in three days, McCarthy's deadlocked Republican majority is raising fears about what — once a speaker is elected — the GOP-controlled House will be able to accomplish. 

Republicans have promised to hold the Biden administration accountable for multiple crises created or worsened by the president. They've also pledged to help Americans who are struggling as a result of two years' worth of harmful Democrat policies. But if Republicans can't even agree on who should lead the House, is there any hope of significant accountability for Democrats or noticeable help for Americans?

As the third day of the 118th Congress began on Thursday with Republicans still not out of the starting blocks, Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) warned that a seventh consecutive loss for McCarthy without any progress would cause the GOP Leader to lose credibility.

Well, in terms of progress, there was none. 

Since McCarthy clearly still lacks the support needed to clinch the race for House Speaker, it's expected that one or more votes may be taken on Thursday, followed by another push to adjourn so negotiations between Republicans can continue, though those conversations have proved fruitless thus far. 

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Tags: CONGRESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's How Investigators Nabbed the Idaho Murder Suspect Spencer Brown
The Coup We Never Knew Victor Davis Hanson
Trump Is Not Going Third-Party, But He Could Still Try to Blow Everything Up Kurt Schlichter
2023’s First List of Openly Gay Transgender Non-white Accomplishments! Ann Coulter
Byron Donalds, Dan Bishop Respond to Cori Bush's Vile Insults Rebecca Downs
There's a New Update on Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here's How Investigators Nabbed the Idaho Murder Suspect Spencer Brown