Speaker Stalemate Continues As McCarthy Loses Again on 7th Ballot

Well, it happened again. As still not sworn in members-elect of the House of Representatives reconvened at noon, Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California was nominated for Speaker of the House along with Democrat Hakeem Jeffries of New York and Byron Donalds (R-FL) as the GOP alternative to McCarthy.

And, yet again, the GOP Leader failed to secure the majority support he needed to claim the speaker's gavel and begin the work of the people in the lower chamber.

On the seventh ballot, McCarthy received 201 votes, Jeffries won the support of 212 members, and GOP-alternative candidate Byron Donalds was backed by 18 members. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) cast his vote for former President Donald Trump, and Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) voted "present."

U.S. House Speaker Election Seventh Ballot Result:

Kevin McCarthy - 201

Hakeem Jeffries - 212

Byron Donalds - 19

Others - 1

Present - 1 #118thCongresshttps://t.co/uM3YASr9l3 pic.twitter.com/3YB4iDlKYg — CSPAN (@cspan) January 5, 2023

Essentially, the math against McCarthy remained unchanged.

With seven losses in three days, McCarthy's deadlocked Republican majority is raising fears about what — once a speaker is elected — the GOP-controlled House will be able to accomplish.

Republicans have promised to hold the Biden administration accountable for multiple crises created or worsened by the president. They've also pledged to help Americans who are struggling as a result of two years' worth of harmful Democrat policies. But if Republicans can't even agree on who should lead the House, is there any hope of significant accountability for Democrats or noticeable help for Americans?

As the third day of the 118th Congress began on Thursday with Republicans still not out of the starting blocks, Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) warned that a seventh consecutive loss for McCarthy without any progress would cause the GOP Leader to lose credibility.

Big moment for McCarthy coming at noon. If he can’t show progress on seventh ballot, he could lose defectors — including Ken Buck, who says McCarthy will lose “credibility” pic.twitter.com/DtrNQWdBH2 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 5, 2023

Well, in terms of progress, there was none.

Since McCarthy clearly still lacks the support needed to clinch the race for House Speaker, it's expected that one or more votes may be taken on Thursday, followed by another push to adjourn so negotiations between Republicans can continue, though those conversations have proved fruitless thus far.

This is a developing story and may be updated.