Greg Abbott Has Shipped Nearly 16,000 Illegal Migrants to Sanctuary Cities In 2022
Move Over AOC: Taylor Lorenz Also Making Bizarre Claims About Her Critics, Specifically...
Majority of Americans See U.S. Influence on the Decline Since Biden Took Office
Shocking Footage Shows Biden DHS Released Over 150K Illegals Into U.S. Without Court...
Rep.-Elect George Santos Is Now Under Investigation
Liberals Defend Fellow Democrats Who Have Lied While Calling Out George Santos
NYT Decided to Waste Time on a Gender Neutral Couple Still Wearing Masks
CDC Issues New Requirements for Travelers From China
'Extreme Volatility': GasBuddy Warns Fuel Prices Will Spike Again in 2023
DeSantis' Office Announces Investigation of Drag Show Event 'Marketed to Children'
Some More of the More Riffable Headlines From the Past Year – Part...
There's Something Different About the Media's Reaction to Biden's Ill-Timed Vacation
The Trial for Paul Pelosi's Attacker Could Devolve Into a Circus
China Just Launched Its Largest Ever Simulation Attack on Taiwan
Vox Releases Ridiculous Video on Something Nobody Is Doing: Renaming the Poinsettia Plant
Tipsheet

Rep.-Elect George Santos Is Now Under Investigation

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  December 28, 2022 5:30 PM
Screenshot via Twitter

GOP Representative-Elect George Santos' holiday season just got even more interesting on Wednesday evening when prosecutors on Long Island announced that they were investing the Republican after he confirmed allegations that he lied about his credentials and past employment.

While maintaining that he is "not a fraud, not a fake," Santos has admitted that he lied about his education, his previous employers, and his heritage and religious beliefs. And now the Nassau County DA is diving into the fray to see if any crimes were committed by Santos.

Notably, the DA launching the probe — Anne T. Donnelly — is herself a Republican. 

"The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning," Donnelly said on Wednesday.

"The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress," Donnelly added. "No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it."

In addition to Donnelly's investigation in Nassau County, Santos could — after being sworn in at the start of the new Congress in January — face scrutiny from the House Ethics Committee. Another GOP Rep.-elect from Long Island, Nick Lalota, said on Tuesday that he believes a "full investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, if necessary, law enforcement is required" in the matter.

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James has also confirmed it is looking into Santos' claims and whether any crimes were committed, and the U.S. Department of Justice could also end up getting involved, especially given the politicization of the DOJ under President Biden and AG Merrick Garland. 

On Tuesday evening, Santos broke his silence and granted his first post-admission-of-lying interview to former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard who was filling in for Tucker Carlson on Fox News and...Gabbard did not hold back in grilling him.

Throughout the interview above, Santos continued to characterize his lies as less serious than many, including Gabbard, have found them to be. 

One of the biggest questions that remains about Santos is why no opposition researchers or others who knew the truth about Santos' education and employment history came forward during the midterm election cycle. 

Such "embellishments," to frame Santos' claims as kindly as possible, are normally blood in the water for opponents, both during primary and general elections, yet none of Santos' falsehoods were pointed out before Election Day. 

It took until after he'd won the election for the truth to come to light — yet Santos has apologized and stated he intends to be sworn into Congress next week. 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Michelle O’s Moment of Unscripted Honesty – Oops! Will Alexander
Move Over AOC: Taylor Lorenz Also Making Bizarre Claims About Her Critics, Specifically Libs of TikTok Rebecca Downs
NGO Bursts MSM's Narrative About Buses Dropping Migrants Off at Kamala Harris' Home Julio Rosas
Did the Twitter Files Just Reveal an Impeachable Offense for Biden? Katie Pavlich
There's Something Different About the Media's Reaction to Biden's Ill-Timed Vacation Julio Rosas
Elon Musk Hammers Another Fauci Conflict of Interest Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Michelle O’s Moment of Unscripted Honesty – Oops! Will Alexander