Frustrated Biden Ranted About 'How F***ing Old' He Is Amid Questions Over 2024 Run

President Biden has been long known as a walking gaffe machine, a problem that has only gotten worse since he took office. His inability to deliver off-the-cuff remarks in the Oval Office was so bad that White House staff built a fake West Wing set in a nearby auditorium where a teleprompter could be permanently installed.

He got caught on a hot mic calling Fox News Channel's White House reporter Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a b***h." While in Europe, Biden called for regime change in Russia. In another speech, Biden contradicted long-standing U.S. policy toward Taiwan. Biden's aides routinely have to scramble to explain Biden's words weren't actually what he meant. And all of it is apparently getting to the commander in chief who is frustrated with questions over whether or not he'll run for a second term in 2024.

Thanks to a new report from Politico, we have another clue of how frustrated he's getting with questions about his age and fitness to serve as president beyond his current term. Suggesting that Biden hasn't announced any decision about his plans for 2024 and beyond because "he doesn't want to trigger the Federal Election Committee, which may require him to file organizational paperwork if he was to say definitely he's running," Politico notes that Biden has also claimed to have not made up his mind yet and is still discussing the matter with his family.

Still, Biden "has vented to allies about how often his age is mentioned in the press," and rhetorically questioned “[y]ou think I don’t know how f*****g old I am?" earlier this year, per Politico. In interviews, Biden has been asked about his age but his response has always been some variation of "watch me." Clearly, Biden is not thrilled that his age has become a major factor for those watching for him to announce a decision.

Well, America has watched, and what's been seen of Biden has not been confidence-inspiring or reassuring. Biden's fellow Democrats have also been watching, and Politico's report also noted that there's been some posturing by other potential 2024 presidential candidates: