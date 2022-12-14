Rep. Nancy Mace Confronts Transgender Activist for Tweet to 'Accost' SCOTUS Justices
California School District Official Resigns After Inviting Teenagers to ‘Adult’ Christmas...
Does Fauci Know He Attacked Himself With These 'Anti-Science' Remarks?
Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rate to Highest Level in 15 Years
Why Oregon's Governor Just Commuted the Sentence of Every Death Row Inmate in...
FACT CHECK: Has Joe Biden 'Always' Been an Ally For Gay Rights?
EXCLUSIVE: Close-Up Look at Border Patrol Handling Huge Wave of Illegal Immigrants
Biden: We Can't Be A Country Where People Are Thrown Out of Restaurants...
United Nations Finally Boots Iran From Women's Rights Commission
The One Island Where You'll Definitely Die If You Set Foot on the...
Ex-Navy Seal Who Is De-Transitioning Warns Teens About Irreversible ‘Gender-Affirming’ Car...
DOJ Inspector General Raises Red Flags About ATF Hiring Practices
Sinema's Likely 2024 Challenger Says Leaving the Democratic Party Is 'Her Only Option'
Could Vaccine Status Affect Car Insurance Policies? Why New Research Findings Are Raising...
A Frustrated Biden Whips Out the F-Word When Discussing His Age, Possible 2024...
Tipsheet

Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rate to Highest Level in 15 Years

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  December 14, 2022 2:45 PM

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its final 2022 decision on interest rates and, unsurprisingly, they're going up again as the Fed and its Chair Jerome Powell seek to strangle the U.S. economy until inflation falls to a target of just two percent. 

After multiple consecutive 75 basis point increases in 2022, the Fed increased rates 50 basis points following their last meeting of the year, moving the target rate to 4.50 percent, its highest level since October 2007. 

Noting that inflation — which the Biden administration tried to deny, then called a high-class problem, then claimed it was transitory, then blamed it on Russia and oil and gas companies — "remains elevated," the Fed pointed to "supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures" as reasons cost increases have not yet reversed. 

"The Committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time," the Fed said in a statement announcing their latest rate hike. The central bank also raised its median forecast for 2023 to 5.1 percent, up from a previous projection of 4.6 percent. 

The Fed's decision comes after the latest Consumer Price Index report released this week showed that costs continued to rise in November for an annual advance of more than 7 percent, and one week after the Producer Price Index surged past Wall Street estimates as prices upstream from consumers continue to move higher. 

News of another interest rate hike, plus the outlook stating that more increases would be necessary in 2023 sent stocks tumbling to session lows:

During Chairman Powell's press conference following the rate hike, he noted that Wednesday's decision was another historically large increase while markets dropped even more precipitously with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all losing more than one percent in the hour after the latest interest rate decision was announced. 

Tags: INFLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The One Island Where You'll Definitely Die If You Set Foot on the Beach Matt Vespa
The Coming War Over Hunter Biden Byron York
Does Fauci Know He Attacked Himself With These 'Anti-Science' Remarks? Matt Vespa
Why Oregon's Governor Just Commuted the Sentence of Every Death Row Inmate in the State Leah Barkoukis
Why Did Black Georgians Vote for Raphael Warnock? Star Parker
You'll Never Guess the Latest January 6 Bombshell Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The One Island Where You'll Definitely Die If You Set Foot on the Beach Matt Vespa