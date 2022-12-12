Elon Musk Just Dissolved Another Biased Relic of the Old Twitter

Elon Musk dismantled another relic of the "old" Twitter on Monday evening when the company announced it was disbanding its "Trust and Safety Council" shortly before its members were scheduled to meet.

In an email to the council's members, it was explained that as "Twitter moves into a new phase, we are reevaluating how best to bring external insights into our product and policy development work. As part of this process, we have decided that the Trust and Safety Council is not the best structure to do this."

The message also thanked the council's members for their "engagement, advice and collaboration in recent years" but explained that under Musk, "work to make Twitter a safe, informative place will be moving faster and more aggressively than ever before."

Twitter's notice to its Trust and Safety Council added that members' "ideas going forward about how to achieve this goal" would still be welcome and that Twitter will "continue to explore opportunities to provide focussed and timely input" on its work, just in other less-direct forms.

The webpage for the Trust and Safety Council was taken down at the same time its members were notified of its disbandment, but an archived version explained that the group was made up of "independent expert organizations from around the world" that "advocate for safety and advise us as we develop our products, programs, and rules."

Naturally, the "independent" advisors on the council were as ideologically biased as Twitter's employees and executives, and many of them were openly hostile to conservative expression or strongly opposed to Musk's takeover of the company, including the Anti-Defamation League, GLAAD, Association for Progressive Communications, Muslim Advocates, and others.

Why would Elon Musk want people giving feedback and input for how he runs the company when they object to his ownership and leadership of Twitter? Disbanding the board is seemingly just good business sense, but don't expect to see the mainstream media or those who used to be on the council portray it as such.

Earlier in December, a few members of the council resigned in a performative show of virtue signaling in an apparently desperate attempt to earn a gold star from the intolerant left and land media coverage for quitting their posts — something they were probably going to do no matter what Musk did to change Twitter's structure.

From those who hate Musk, expect more of the same glossing-over and selective amnesia over Twitter's Trust and Safety efforts, especially — as our friends over at Twitchy aggregated earlier — the former in-house head of Twitter Trust and Safety Yoel Roth who seems to have had some...questionable...items posted on an alternate account that apparently belonged to him.

Much like Twitter has been running better without the censorious employees who viewed themselves as a mob fighting on behalf of their leftist culture warrior colleagues — as proven again in the fifth installment of the Twitter Files released by Bari Weiss on Monday — the company will surely be better off without considering the input of those who think Musk should have never been allowed to purchase Twitter in the first place.