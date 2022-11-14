Here's What Some Republicans Are Hoping to See Lee Zeldin Do Next

Rep. Lee Zeldin, who came closer than any Republican in decades to winning the New York governor race, might be getting ready to take his firebrand formula — one that carried several of his fellow Republicans to victory against Democrat incumbents on Tuesday night in the Empire State — to the national level.

According to Zeldin's media consultant John Brabender, Zeldin "has spoken with GOP elected officials and party activists who want him to run for the chairmanship of the Republican National Committee," and "it's likely that he will at least explore it." Brabender, who spoke with NBC News, said the New York Republican has been "fielding calls, talking to people, listening to them," but clarified Zeldin's consideration of running for RNC chair "has not gone beyond that." Yet.

Has the fight for the RNC begun? Rep. Zeldin is taking supporter calls about running for RNC chair, his longtime adviser tells @jonallendc https://t.co/qiLV3bGNv5 via @nbcnews — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) November 14, 2022

As Guy pointed out in a post-election night dispatch about why "national Republicans should be thanking Lee Zeldin," the gubernatorial hopeful seeking to unseat Kathy Hochul ran "a smart, aggressive, spirited campaign." Guy continues:

...he focused like a laser on crime and the economy, and he was both energetic and relentless on the campaign trail. He attracted a ton of earned media and excited a lot of New York voters. Many of them turned out, motivated to help defeat Hochul. Republican Governors like Ron DeSantis and Glenn Youngkin came in to help the cause. The result was a single-digit loss — the closest Empire State gubernatorial race in decades.

Even though Zeldin narrowly lost, the enthusiasm he sparked among New York Republicans saw down-ballot candidates flip a handful of Democrat seats into GOP hands, seats that were even more critical as predictions of a red wave sweeping the country were dashed. The seats that Zeldin helped flip could prove definitive to the razor-thin House majority Republicans are expected to secure this week, though it remains to be called.

Currently, the RNC is chaired by Ronna McDaniel, who has served in the post since 2017 and was asked by former President Donald Trump to stay on after 2020. But McDaniel hasn't yet made public her post 2022 plans. On Monday, afternoon, RNC Co-Chair Tommy Hicks announced that he "would take a step back from politics" following the midterms.

A few weeks ago, my family and I decided that I would take a step back from politics and return focus to my business. It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve the RNC and to meet so many great patriots across the nation who want to help make a difference. God Family Country! — Tommy Hicks (@TommyHicksGOP) November 14, 2022

Uncertainty over the future leadership of the GOP grows amid criticism of party leaders including RNC Chairwoman McDaniel, NRCC Chairman Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), NRSC Chairman Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) — along with congressional GOP Leaders Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as well as former President Trump — and it seems there may be an appetite for new blood to lead the Republican Party forward.

Zeldin, on the other hand, outperformed the former president in New York, and the Republican Party did better in the Empire State with him at the top of the ticket that other GOP congressional candidates in less-blue states. That sort of success is attractive to the base, and feeds into talk of new leadership.

Regardless of who ends up running to lead the Republican Party as the country barrels toward the 2024 presidential election, the decision won't be final until the RNC's winter meeting in January.