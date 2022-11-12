A Quick, Compelling Bible Study Vol. 139: Dancing With King David
Mr. Xi’s Military Vs. Mr. Biden’s Ideology
The Only Way to Make America Pro-Life
There’s Plenty Of GOP Blame To Go Around, But One Person Deserves More...
GOP Hopes of Senate Majority Officially Dashed
Biden's CBP Commissioner Resigns After Declaring He Would Not Step Down
Herschel Walker Says He Would Welcome Trump As Others Say He Should Stay...
Poll Explains Why the Midterm Elections Were Close So Between Republicans and Democrats
Carville Has Some Advice For Democrats About Florida
Trump Blasts Mitch McConnell Again As Senate Race Becomes Narrowly Close to Call
Pigs Are Flying—A Famous Rock Star Denounces Che Guevara!
Lauren Boebert Inches Closer to Defeating Her Democrat Opponent
Maricopa County Supervisor Defends the Delay of Votes Being Counted in Arizona
Vietnam – The Fruits of Capitalism
There Will Be No Climate Amnesty
Tipsheet

GOP Hopes of Senate Majority Officially Dashed

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  November 12, 2022 9:45 PM
AP Photo/John Locher

Enough votes were finally counted in Nevada by Saturday evening for Decision Desk HQ to project that incumbent Democrat Senator Catherine Cortez Masto had defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, sinking any remaining GOP hopes of retaking control of the Senate in the midterms. 

At the time the race was called, Cortez Masto led Laxalt by less than 5,000 votes out of more than 985,000 ballots cast, a difference of 48.7 percent to 48.2 percent. 

With the call in Nevada, Democrats now have 50 seats while Republicans have 49. The final margin will come down to what happens in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff on December 6 where Republican Herschel Walker is seeking to unseat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock. 

If Warnock wins, then Democrats will hold a 51-seat majority in the United States Senate. If Walker is able to pull off a win, then the U.S. Senate will, with a few new faces, be the same 50-50 split it was for the last two years in which Vice President Kamala Harris was needed as a tie-breaker on any party-line votes. 

So, regardless of what happens in Georgia, Democrats will retain their majority in the Senate, either with 51 votes including Warnock or with their technical majority composed of 50 Democrats plus VP Harris. 


Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There’s Plenty Of GOP Blame To Go Around, But One Person Deserves More Than Others Derek Hunter
These Counties Experiencing Election Issues Have One Thing In Common Mia Cathell
Pigs Are Flying—A Famous Rock Star Denounces Che Guevara! Humberto Fontova
Something About Biden Just Reared Its Ugly Head in the Georgia Runoff Matt Vespa
The Only Way to Make America Pro-Life Michael Brown
Poll Explains Why the Midterm Elections Were Close So Between Republicans and Democrats Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
There’s Plenty Of GOP Blame To Go Around, But One Person Deserves More Than Others Derek Hunter