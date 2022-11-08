Biden Calls Lid Before Noon on Election Day

President Joe Biden, after using the 2022 midterm election cycle to declare war on millions of Americans who support Republican policies and claim that those who don't vote for his party are responsible for ending "our democracy," has called a lid before noon on Election Day with an empty official schedule.

The White House calls a lid at 11:24 per pooler @shiramstein. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 8, 2022

That means President Biden is not expected to be seen or heard from for the rest of Election Day as he hunkers down to ride out the results of an election cycle. And it's hard to blame the president given the impossible task he gave his party's midterm candidates and the losses Democrats are set to take as a result of the failures caused by "Build Back Better" policies.

Inflation remains at 40-year highs. Real wages have been slashed by more than 3 percent. An increasing number of Americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck. Crime is surging in big cities and the fentanyl crisis is claiming lives in small towns. The southern border is being run by the cartels as drug and human traffickers, individuals on terror watchlists, and convicted criminals stream into the United States. America is seen as weak on the world stage following the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and failing to keep Russia from invading Ukraine. COVID policies divided the country and unconstitutionally forced Americans to choose between their jobs and a jab.

That whole mess is what Democrats on the ballot Tuesday have to answer for and, in the case of incumbents, oversaw in the first two years of Biden's gaffe-filled and failing presidency. Candidates wisely tried to distance themselves from Biden on the campaign trail, with the president's stumping sequestered to blue states or already losing campaigns.

And now, after doing all that he has to kill off American energy independence, ruin the economy, and make Americans less safe, Biden is essentially in hiding as voters register their opinion of him and his party at the ballot box.