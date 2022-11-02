AOC's Meltdown Over Elon Musk Reaches a New Level
WH Claims Biden 'Always' Condemns Political Violence...Except When It's Coming From the Left

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  November 03, 2022 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

In Wednesday's White House press briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that President Joe Biden "has always condemned political violence," but as usual the White House's blanket statements are incongruent with the reality of Biden's previous statements. In this case, it's how Biden addressed the rampant political violence carried out by radical Antifa rioters who destroyed American cities, gutted small businesses, and assaulted federal buildings. 

Back during what Democrats would like to remember as just a "summer of love" in 2020, Biden — whether for political expedience or simply because he wasn't aware of what was going on in the world around him — was dismissive of Antifa and wouldn't even admit that their activities were violent.

"Antifa is an idea, not an organization, not malicious," Biden said in 2020 as neighborhoods smoldered. 

But, according to an Axios exclusive, the damage caused by riots in 2020 totaled more than $1 billion — making the "fiery but mostly peaceful" show of radical leftist unrest the most damaging in U.S. insurance history. 

And as Townhall's Julio Rosas witnessed firsthand on the streets of Minneapolis, Kenosha, Louisville, Washington, and Portland, Antifa was definitely organized and definitely malicious:

But these people and the violence and destruction they wrought are — according to Joe Biden in 2020 — merely "an idea" and not organized nor malicious. Only the most partisan, reality-denying people would say that and only fools would believe it. But Joe Biden did say that, and now it's making problems for his press secretary who's forced to now claim that the president is "always" outspoken against political violence. Except for when he isn't.

Even the image used at the top of this article from The Associated Press debunks Biden's claims about Antifa as the AP-generated caption identifies the radicals photographed as "anti-fascist," longhand for Antifa. If they are, as Joe Biden claimed, just "an idea," then Antifa is one scary looking idea. 

As the video below shows, the revisionist history of the Biden administration — along with many other Democrats — works quickly. Unfortunately for them, Americans — especially those who had a front-row seat to Antifa violence — aren't going to buy Jean-Pierre's spin seeking to pain Biden in a morally superior light. 


