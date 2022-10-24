Dems Threaten Foreign Oversight of US Elections If They Don't Win in November

With just two weeks until the consequential 2022 midterms, MSNBC host and former GOP strategist Nicolle Wallace presented a fun idea on Monday's installment of her show Deadline: White House — inviting foreign interference in America's elections.

Yes, really — here's what she had to say:

"The threats to our elections in, what, two and half weeks are pervasive, and they're so dire and they include violence," Wallace said. "I mean, do you think it's time to ask for friends and allies to come over and help us monitor our elections?" she queried. "We used to do that in other burgeoning and threatened democracies."

Nicolle Wallace: “Do you think it’s time to ask for friends and allies to come over and help us monitor our elections?" pic.twitter.com/Qc22lcsTt7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2022

That is, Wallace thinks we need to have foreign countries swoop in to have access to and oversight of America's elections to make sure that things are above-board. Of course, these sorts of claims were not made after Biden was declared the winner in 2020, but there were similar calls following Trump's 2016 victory. Funny how that works.

But even Wallace's guest, Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) didn't take the bait and shot down her idea of having a foreign power tell us whether our elections are being run "properly" according to the liberal elites — i.e. the Democrats win.

"That used to be sort of the province of uh, I hate to use the term, but third-world countries that didn't care about democracy," Himes said. "This is something for us to work out ourselves," he continued. "At some point the United States is going to need to collectively decide that not only are we going to oppose Russians and Chinese and North Koreans and Iranians messing around with our elections, we're not going to allow the Republican Party to do it either," Himes argued despite the Democrats being leaders in election denial for multiple election cycles stretching back to 2000.

And, of course, the solution Himes presented to the issue of questioned elections — again, something Democrats perfected as a partisan bludgeon for two decades — is to pass Democrat legislation.

While that's not a solution either — Hillary Clinton is already professing that the 2024 presidential election will be stolen despite the candidates nor outcome of that race are known — Wallace's decision to float the idea may have come from another Democrat lawmaker, albeit a former one.

On October 10, former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri voiced the idea of foreign oversight and therefore potential interference in American elections, also on Wallace's MSNBC show.

"I remember back in the day, Nicolle, when the United States used to send election monitors all over the world to watch and make sure elections were held fairly," McCaskill said. "If people don't show up and vote in November, in these midterms, we will have to have other countries sending monitors to America to watch our votes."

Claire McCaskill on MSNBC earlier this month:



"If people don't show up and vote in November in these midterms, we will have to have other countries sending monitors to America to watch our votes." pic.twitter.com/232oomw5JR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 25, 2022

McCaskill's explanation was more explicit that how Wallace reframed the idea to Himes, but it's the same message, and a threatening one at that. If Democrats don't win in November — which McCaskill suggests could be due to a lack of enthusiasm to show up for President Biden's party and, notably, not fraud — America will "need" foreign oversight of its elections.

It appears Democrats are bracing to employ their normal excuses that flood mainstream media outlets in the days following Democrat defeats. They didn't lose, they were robbed. It's what happened in 2016 after Trump's win, in Georgia after Stacey Abrams' loss, and is apparently going to be used again when Democrats get shellacked in two weeks. Their response — as it was with their attempted federal takeover of elections — is for Democrats to get more power. If, after losing congressional majorities in the midterms, they don't have a way to give themselves more power, well then they'll just outsource their power to foreign countries to interfere in our electoral process.

For people who screech and weep about "our Democracy" so often, they seem willing to hand our democratic processes over to another country pretty easily.