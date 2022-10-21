Dem Ad Uses Doc Who Settled Fatal Botched Abortion, Was Charged With Sex Crimes

The Democrat-supporting House Majority PAC has been triaging its ad spending in states as its coffers run dry and the GOP expands its midterm battle map in the final weeks of the midterm election cycle. One ad they did fund in Nevada, however, is now raising eyebrows for the doctor used in the ad to attack Republican April Becker running in the "Toss Up" contest for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District.

"Before Roe v. Wade, doctors saw plenty of botched back-alley abortions and far too many women died," Dr. Adam Levy, an OB/GYN in Las Vegas, says in the ad for the Democrat House Majority PAC. "Never did I think we'd be back here as a nation," the doctor continues. "But politicians like April Becker have led us to this moment. Becker is so anti-abortion her extreme backers would ban all abortions, even in cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother," he says before claiming "April Becker is a dangerous threat to the women of Nevada."

As it turns out, Dr. Levy — who is also an associate professor at UNLV and works at the Birth Control Care Center — is seemingly the worst possible messenger the House Majority PAC could have used.

According to Levy's records kept by the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners as listed on AbortionDocs.org and first reported by the Daily Caller, the abortionist has himself been "a dangerous threat to the women of Nevada" as he accused Republican April Becker of being in the PAC ad. Reported in 2011, Levy's file notes his "alleged negligent performance of pregnancy termination resulting in death" in which the "patient suffered known complication-perforation of uterus." That is, Dr. Levy himself, during the time Roe v. Wade was in effect, allegedly botched an abortion that resulted in the death of a woman and led to a settlement of $20,000.

Yet the House Majority PAC used Levy to attack Becker — who has not killed any women via botched abortions — as the dangerous one.

The file bearing Levy's name also notes an incident reported in 2007 detailed as "brain damaged infant as a result of misinterpretation of sonogram findings resulting in clearance to deliver that patient at a birthing center" that led to a settlement of $6 million. And in 2004, another seemingly horrific incident reported as "alleged patient suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns to her labia and pereneum[sic] from a hot weighted speculum used in surgery" that saw a $7,500 settlement.

Again, there is no case to be made by the House Majority PAC that, somehow, a Republican woman running for Congress is more dangerous to women than Dr. Levy allegedly has been.

But it gets worse.

Levy was also criminally charged by the State of Nevada for the "sexual assault of a minor under 16 years old and lewdness with a child under 14 years old," according to court records reported by The Nevada Globe.

The records (content warning–graphic descriptions) published by the Globe explain the felony charges: The first count alleges that, "during or between 1995 and 1997" Levy "wilfully, unlawfully, and feloniously sexually assault a subject [name redacted] a female child under sixteen years of age, to sexual penetration" and more "against her will, or under conditions to which Defendant knew, or should have known, that the said [redacted] was mentally or physically incapable of resisting or understanding the nature of Defendant's conduct."

Counts II through VII allege that, in the same 1995 to 1997 window, Levy "willfully, lewdly, unlawfully, and feloniously" committed "a lewd or lascivious act with the body of [names redacted], children "under the age of fourteen years" by fondling and/or rubbing his penis on his victims "with the intent of arousing, appealing to, or gratifying the lust, passions, or sexual desires of said Defendant, or said child."

Ultimately, Levy entered an Alford Plea — asserting innocence but admitting that evidence would lead to a likely conviction by a judge or jury — and plead guilty to just two gross misdemeanor charges of child abuse and neglect. Levy ended up having the detention portion of his sentence suspended and replaced with just a few years of probation, according to the court documents published by The Nevada Globe.

Somehow, Levy — now back to teaching at UNLV and working at "the oldest and most trusted abortion clinic in Las Vegas" — is who the House Majority PAC chose to use for their desperate attack ad claiming a Republican candidate is dangerous to Nevada women. Someone who settled following a botched abortion that killed a woman and who took an Alford Plea on multiple felony sex crime charges.

What's more, Levy's bio page on the University of Nevada-Las Vegas website notes that he "collaborates with several departments, particularly pediatrics." That is, the man who took an Alford Plea because he believed the evidence supporting felony sexual assault and lewd act charges against him would convince a judge or jury he was guilty, is now working with pediatric patients. And, according to The Nevada Globe, Levy "currently serves on the board of the Vegas Golden Knights Center of Excellence, a center which is sanctioned by the U.S. Figure Skating Association and provides training and instruction to young boys and girls in the sport."