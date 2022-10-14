Why Pelosi Said 'I've Been Waiting for This' on January 6

On January 6th, 2021, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had her daughter, Alexandra — who is (conveniently) a documentary filmmaker — following her around the U.S. Capitol (conveniently) with a camera as the day's events unfolded. The footage Alexandra captured was (also conveniently) obtained exclusively by CNN and aired this week.

In the clip broadcast by CNN as the J6 Committee formed by Pelosi wraps up its hearings, Speaker Pelosi is briefed by staff that Secret Service "dissuaded" former President Donald Trump from traveling to the Capitol with his supporters because his detail did not have the "resources to protect him" on Capitol Hill.

Pelosi looks out her office windows and sees Trump supporters marching toward the Capitol and responds by saying she had "hope" that Trump would come to the Capitol. Then, definitely not performatively for the benefit of her daughter's documentary camera, Pelosi declares "I'm gonna punch him out" — that is, threatening to physically assault the then-President of the United States.

"This is my moment," Pelosi continued, taking what is a different tone on January 6th to what she's said since that day. "I've been waiting for this, for trespassing on the Capitol grounds," she added of a potential Trump visit to the Capitol. "I'm gonna punch him out and I'm gonna go to jail and I'm gonna be happy," Pelosi concludes in the clip.

PELOSI ON JAN. 6: "I hope [Trump] comes. I’m gonna punch him out! This is my moment. I’ve been waiting for this—for trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I’m gonna punch him out and I’m gonna go to jail and I’m gonna be happy." pic.twitter.com/Vnz9yiRf3h — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 14, 2022

So Pelosi, who was reportedly warned before January 6th of threats against the U.S. Capitol and Congress' certification of the 2020 election results, prepared for potential unrest by...having her daughter bring a camera to document her day? Then, Pelosi referred to the day as "her moment" and salivated at the thought of assaulting President Trump and going to jail with a smile on her face. Seems normal?



