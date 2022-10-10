Massive Red Wave? Another Democrat Group Abandons Key House Races

As Townhall reported last week, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) whined to The Washington Post that it was unable to compete in several key House districts to defend Democrats or work to unseat GOP incumbents with one month to go until the midterms.

Now, another Democrat spending group — the House Majority PAC — is doing the same in the latest bad sign for vulnerable Democrats who see their national support dry up in the final stretch of the campaign. The lack of funds for races that have been key to Democrats' 2022 plans comes as Republican groups have expanded the midterm election map significantly, spending money in a range of places where Democrats didn't plan to need defensive action.

As Axios noted with fewer than 30 days until election day, "party leaders are making ruthless calculations to cut funding for underachieving candidates in a push to sharpen their top targets."

Among those left high and dry with just weeks to go is Democrat Rep. Tom O'Halleran of Arizona. He "told donors last month that the party needs to step up soon to help him win against former President Trump-endorsed Eli Crane," according to Axios. They note that the National Republican Congressional Committee "has spent over $1.7 million attacking [O'Halleran] in the last month — but he's not getting any backup from Democratic allies, according to a source tracking ad spending" in the newly outlined congressional district that went for Trump by eight points.

In a slightly more competitive district along the Rio Grande Valley in Texas — one where Trump won by three points — is Texas Democrat Michelle Vallejo. Her campaign against GOP nominee Monica de la Cruz "isn't getting any DCCC support" while the House Majority PAC "is planning to cancel the scheduled ad reservations for her at the end of the month," reported Axios.

House Majority PAC is also said to be canceling time it had reserved in Wisconsin to help Democrat Brad Pfaff win his race to win seat currently held by retiring Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI), meaning Pfaff "isn't getting any outside backup in his race," according to Axios.

In races that are competitive for Democrats — ranked as "toss up" contests by the Cook Political Report — candidates in Biden's party are finding themselves without any outside help to keep their campaigns afloat and on the airwaves in the final days of the consequential election cycle as GOP groups spend heavily in attempts to expand the likely Republican

As Axios explains, Democrats "have not yet spent any money against GOP Reps. Mike Garcia and Michelle Steel" while Republican groups have "spent over $1 million in each race hitting their Democratic challengers." In those races, House Majority PAC has "millions in advertising reserved for the final three weeks of the campaign," though they could still cancel those reservations in California tossups as they've done already in other races.