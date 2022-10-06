Here's Why Disney Just Issued an Apology Over a Company Email

The wokescolds at Disney General Entertainment — the entity within the Walt Disney Company that "creates original entertainment and news programming for Disney’s streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks" — have struck again with a groveling apology for a joke that was sent in an earlier internal email

Yes, really.

Screenshots tweeted on Thursday show a previous internal email sent by Disney General Entertainment heralding DGE's "19 News & Documentary Emmy" wins for its content on ABC News, FX, Hulu and National Geographic. The email also contained a "#dadjokes" section with the following:

"My four year-old son has been learning Spanish all year and he still can't say the word 'please.' Which I think is poor for four."

It's a great dad joke, and worth a chuckle or a groan. But apparently that wasn't the joke's reception for some on the DGE internal distribution list.

Replying to their own email, DGE effusively apologized for what they apparently found to be a massive infraction of their woke diverse, equitable, and inclusive corporate culture:

In today's Stay Connected newsletter, there was an inappropriate joke. It was never our intention to marginalize a language or a young person's learning skills, and we apologize to anyone offended. We strike to maintain a sense of belonging and uphold our belief in diversity, equity and inclusion within the company. We will do better.

Yikes.

Somewhat ironically, the screenshot showing DGE's laughably pathetic apology shows information on Disney's upcoming winter "family holiday celebration" — because you can't say the name of those holidays anymore either — titled "You Get a Churro! And You Get a Churro!"

Disney General Entertainment forced to apologize for...I'm not really sure what. Remember, you can never be woke enough so it's always better not to try. pic.twitter.com/qJHHnbN4xA — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 5, 2022

Disney has of course also tied itself to the rest of woke DEI nonsense, tweeting about "Latinx" throughout the past three years — a term not used or liked by the Hispanic community — that was recently deemed to be no longer inclusive by Salon, of all outlets.

One might think that after losing to Florida's conservative leaders after it went for broke by being woke Disney might refocus its efforts on being an entertainment company to being people joy and a diversion from the messes of the world — but clearly they just can't give the woke crap a rest.