After Urging MLB to Move All-Star Game From Atlanta, Joe Biden Welcomes the Braves

President Joe Biden welcomed the world champion Atlanta Braves to the White House on Monday afternoon even after he was a driving force behind the MLB's decision to yank the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta over the state's election integrity law.

When asked about the idea of pulling the All-Star Game from Atlanta in 2021, Biden said he "would strongly support" MLB's decision to move the game, bizarrely referring to the Georgia law as "Jim Crow on steroids," while repeating false claims about it.

Sure enough, the MLB followed Biden's lead and announced that Georgia would no longer host the 2021 All-Star Game and miss out on all its festivities and positive economic impact. Instead, MLB moved the All-Star game to Denver, Colorado.

The MLB's decision to boycott Atlanta cost Georgia families and business some $100 million, and the league confirmed in a release announcing its decision that the move was based on Biden's ludicrously hyperbolic statements about Georgia's election security law:

Major League Baseball announced on Friday that it will relocate the 2021 All-Star Game and MLB Draft, originally scheduled to take place in Atlanta, to a to-be-determined location. The decision comes a little more than a week after the passage of S.B. 202, a Georgia law that President Joe Biden criticized earlier this week, saying that it will restrict voting access for residents of the state.

But the truth didn't stop Biden and his party from punishing Atlanta and the Peach State for taking action to secure their elections.

On Monday, Biden seemed oblivious to the losses caused to Atlanta — including the Braves franchise — by the MLB boycott, and he was all smiles when the team presented him with his own custom Biden #46 jersey... despite mistakenly saying the Braves had "beat the Braves" before correcting himself.

Biden to the Atlanta Braves:



"You grinded, you grounded out, and you did it together. You made the playoffs, you beat the Braves—the Brewers..." pic.twitter.com/hgdVCUN7qq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 26, 2022

Biden to somebody in the audience:



"Don't jump." pic.twitter.com/7RmoQiu90S — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 26, 2022

Georgia's election law, as Townhall has covered, had the opposite impact of what Joe Biden, Stacey Abrams, and the mainstream media used as their reasons to urge a MLB boycott of Georgia — voter turnout and participation have both increased in the 2022 cycle compared to the previous midterm cycle in 2018.

"President Biden should be embarrassed to host the Atlanta Braves after he played a major role in costing the Greater Atlanta area about $100 million in revenue," said Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of the Job Creators Network in response to the White House event.

"Biden and left-wing activists pressured MLB to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta, lying about the Georgia election reform law," Ortiz reminded. "MLB caved to Biden and the far left in a pitiful case of virtue-signaling," he continued, adding "Biden should apologize to the Greater Atlanta community today, instead of joining them in celebration."