Kelly Loeffler Reminds Georgians Who Is to Blame for MLB Boycott

Former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who now leads a group advocating for increased GOP voter outreach, election integrity, and voter confidence, is reminding Georgians which political party bears responsibility for costing the Peach State nearly $100 million in lost revenue.

Democrats on the state and federal level, including President Joe Biden and failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D-GA), are spearheading a misinformation campaign about the state’s new voting reform law.

The newly-signed statute expands accessibility to the ballot box, including the addition of weekend voting, while implementing common-sense measures to combat fraud in elections. Democrats have likened the law to “Jim Crow in the 21st century,” and the false narrative triggered a wave of boycotts from corporations. The boycotts, specifically from Major League Baseball (MLB), are estimated to cost the state $100 million in revenue.

Loeffler hopes to set the record straight. Her group, Greater Georgia, launched a billboard campaign to spotlight Biden’s, Abrams’, and Senator Raphael Warnock’s (D-GA) role in the boycott.

MLB's shortsighted decision—fueled by the lies of Democrat politicians—cost Georgia families & businesses $100 million and the chance to host the All-Star Game.



That's why @GreaterGeorgia is launching a billboard campaign to remind hardworking Georgians who's really to blame. pic.twitter.com/SxPaWSPeZg — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) April 19, 2021

The former senator pointed out that Biden’s home state has tighter voting restrictions than Georgia does under the new law.

"Georgians were looking forward to hosting an annual celebration of America's pastime after a year-long pandemic – but they've been failed by politicians' lies that led to MLB's relocation of the All-Star Game," said Loeffler. "The MLB's hypocritical boycott was driven by misinformation repeated by President Biden, whose home state has significantly greater voting restrictions. Fueling the divisive statements and inaccurate information were Stacey Abrams and Sen. Raphael Warnock, who then raised money off of the boycott.”

Democrats who led the misinformation campaign have shown minimal remorse for the small businesses burdened by the loss of viable revenue due to the boycotts; Biden even called the boycott “responsible.”