Liberal Media Cashes in on January 6th Committee Report

The January 6th Select Committee established by Nancy Pelosi as a partisan bludgeon against former President Donald Trump and his supports has yet to produce the bombshell evidence or gripping television that it promised the American people. Numerous witnesses have had their testimony called into serious question if not directly refuted by credible sources and it's been little more than a long-running farewell performance for the lone Republicans Pelosi allowed to join: Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Now, as the committee winds down its investigation, it turns out there's still value for Democrats and the mainstream media to squeeze out of the events of January 6th and the subsequent congressional investigation. As it turns out, Americans whose taxes paid for the investigation and all its glitzy supposedly made-for-tv moments can now pay again to receive the committee's report this fall. And there are options to choose from.

MSNBC's Ari Melber is hawking one version of the January 6th Committee's report for which he wrote a forward due to be released on October 18 for $17.99. It's currently the #1 book on Amazon, billed as "The official report and findings of the bipartisan Congressional investigation into the January 6 attack on the Capitol, and Donald Trump’s related coup conspiracies to overthrow the election, with an originally reported foreword by attorney and MSNBC anchor Ari Melber."

New: You can now order the Harper Collins edition of the forthcoming January 6 Committee Report, with my new foreword on the coup conspiracy:https://t.co/TMSf6VWIZm pic.twitter.com/5sHzwYQw0t — “the reporter” (@AriMelber) September 20, 2022

Melber is not alone in scrambling to cash in on what Democrats and the mainstream media have claimed was the same or worse than the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that killed 2,977 innocent people on U.S. soil.

The New York Times is also making money off the January 6th Committee with its version of the report billed as containing "exclusive reporting, eyewitness accounts and analysis from the Pulitzer Prize-winning staff of The New York Times" that "offers the definitive record of the attack on the U.S. Capitol." It can be yours for $20 starting October 4, but it's currently pegged at #7,137 on the Amazon bestsellers list.

Also looking to make some easy money is The New Yorker, with their book due out November 29 in collaboration with Celadon Books. Their iteration promises "the committee's final report, the definitive account of January 6th and what led up to it, based on more than a year of investigation by nine members of Congress and committee staff with a preface by David Remnick, the editor of The New Yorker and a winner of the Pulitzer Prize." It's sitting at #1,017 overall on Amazon, but is ranked #1 in National & International Security books.

Not one to miss out on an opportunity to promote himself, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has an "exclusive forward" in the January 6th Committee's publication via Random House Trade Paperbacks being released on November 1 for $20. It's described as the "official report by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, featuring an exclusive foreword on the state of American democracy by Congressman Adam Schiff" about an investigation that is not so subtly described as "perhaps the most vital congressional investigation in American history." Maybe not, given the book's standing at #7,736 on Amazon.

Previously, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy called out the J6 Committee for selling books of their taxpayer-funded investigation, and the mainstream media lost it.

They claimed McCarthy was lying about the book by falsely identifying only one version of the report being published (The New Yorker's version) while pretending the other versions, including the official report published by the J6 Committee with a forward by committee member Adam Schiff, did not exist.

So @GOP leader just outright lied to my colleague @EricMGarcia when he claimed the @January6thCmte / @HouseDemocrats have an Amazon listing for their report.



The Amazon listing he's talking about is an edition being put out by the @NewYorker pic.twitter.com/uwTYVc2rY7 — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) June 9, 2022

It seems Democrats and the mainstream media don't want to be noted for their profiteering off of something they say was one of America's darkest days, yet they certainly aren't going to stop trying to do exactly that.