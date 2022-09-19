'It's Genius': Comedy Central Host Praises DeSantis for Highlighting Dem Hypocrisy on Immigration

In the latest episode of 'Hell of a Week' on Comedy Central, host Lenard "Charlamagne tha God" McKelvey offered rare praise from a mainstream media platform to Republican Governors Ron DeSantis (FL) and Greg Abbott (TX) for their decision to send illegal immigrants from their states to Democrat-run "sanctuary" cities.

"For months, Republican governors have sent busloads of illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities like New York, DC, and Chicago with the message of: 'If you like them so much, they're yours,'" Charlamagne explained.

"Well, just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis upped the game by sending two plane-fulls of immigrants to the East Coast elites' favorite vacation island — Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts," the Comedy Central host and co-host of 'The Breakfast Club' added of last week's arrival of 50 illegal immigrants.

"I personally think it's genius," Charlamagne added of DeSantis' move that highlighted the shallow commitment of Martha's Vineyard residents' to their proclaimed "all are welcome" sanctuary status.

"I personally think it's genius."



— Charlamagne tha God on Govs. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Greg Abbott (R-TX) sending migrants to blue cities, saying the move can expose that Democratic mayors and governors "don't want immigrants here either." pic.twitter.com/PxLCZQu5fR — The Recount (@therecount) September 19, 2022

Charlamagne's one caveat: "I wish that governors like Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott would give Democratic governors and mayors more of a heads up," he said, "because then that would expose the hypocrisy of the Democrats which is: they don't want immigrants here either."

The reaction to Charlamagne calling DeSantis a genius for proving Democrat platitudes are empty words — and then slamming Dems for being hypocrites who don't want illegal immigrants either — was priceless. Puzzled looks from the show's guests and uneasy laughter from the audience only made the situation more illuminating. What Charlamagne said is true, and that's what should make not just his audience but Democrats and their sanctuary city supporters nervous.

There are hundreds of thousands of illegal border crossers to be dealt with and thousands more coming into the U.S. unlawfully every day. They've got to go somewhere. So, why not keep sending them to Democrat-run sanctuary cities? Then more Americans will see how full of nonsense Democrats really are, and how the left's phony veneer of moral superiority is as useless as the emperor's new clothes.