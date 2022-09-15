Joe Biden Lies Again About Lowering Prices

In a brief press conference on Thursday, President Joe Biden addressed the "tentative" resolution of a labor dispute between rail workers and their employers that threatened a nationwide rail shutdown beginning Friday.

Declaring victory for his administration in the matter — despite the fact that rail worker unions still have not voted to approve the latest agreement — Biden declared that the near-shutdown of America's railways that already saw Amtrak and several agriculture companies halt routes was "validation" that "unions and management can work together for the benefit of everyone."

Well, after working since "early spring," according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the tentative deal came roughly 24-hours before railway employees were set to walk off the job. If that's proof of America's unions working for the "benefit of everyone," it's a slim victory.

In his remarks, Biden also claimed the tentative contract agreement is a "win for America" to go along with what Biden claimed are other "signs of progress in lowering costs" that have come through his administration's work to "rebuild a better America."

Biden again incorrectly states that his work to “rebuild a better America” has brought “signs of progress in lowering costs.”



This week’s CPI read showed inflation *rising* and food prices soaring the fastest since 1979. pic.twitter.com/qgOTzpheL0 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) September 15, 2022

But that's just not true. Unless Joe Biden gets a different set of reports from his own federal bureaucracy than the rest of us, the latest report on consumer inflation showed prices going up, not down, and even accelerating over the previous month's read of the CPI that Biden incorrectly heralded as showing "no inflation."

As usual, Biden took no questions from reporters who were gathered for the press conference, despite several shouted inquiries about inflation that went up in August, including one showing grocery prices had increased more than 11 percent in the last year under Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda.

Biden halted his swift departure from the press conference to respond to just one shouted question on inflation with "The rail is moving — it's not going to go up."

"Grocery prices are up 13 percent. What do you tell struggling Americans?"



Biden: "The rail is moving. It's not going to go up."



That makes absolutely no sense. pic.twitter.com/DwDcKpBVc1 — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) September 15, 2022

Is that remark Biden again claiming that inflation has peaked? His previous claims that price increases were subsiding have proved false, and it sounds like more wishful thinking from the Biden administration especially when his previous remarks on inflation have been little more than bragging about supposed "relief" he's provided Americans that hasn't actually arrived.