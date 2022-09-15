Joe Biden

Joe Biden Lies Again About Lowering Prices

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
 @itsspencerbrown
Posted: Sep 15, 2022 12:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

In a brief press conference on Thursday, President Joe Biden addressed the "tentative" resolution of a labor dispute between rail workers and their employers that threatened a nationwide rail shutdown beginning Friday.

Declaring victory for his administration in the matter — despite the fact that rail worker unions still have not voted to approve the latest agreement — Biden declared that the near-shutdown of America's railways that already saw Amtrak and several agriculture companies halt routes was "validation" that "unions and management can work together for the benefit of everyone." 

Well, after working since "early spring," according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the tentative deal came roughly 24-hours before railway employees were set to walk off the job. If that's proof of America's unions working for the "benefit of everyone," it's a slim victory. 

In his remarks, Biden also claimed the tentative contract agreement is a "win for America" to go along with what Biden claimed are other "signs of progress in lowering costs" that have come through his administration's work to "rebuild a better America." 

But that's just not true. Unless Joe Biden gets a different set of reports from his own federal bureaucracy than the rest of us, the latest report on consumer inflation showed prices going up, not down, and even accelerating over the previous month's read of the CPI that Biden incorrectly heralded as showing "no inflation."

As usual, Biden took no questions from reporters who were gathered for the press conference, despite several shouted inquiries about inflation that went up in August, including one showing grocery prices had increased more than 11 percent in the last year under Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda.

  
  
Most Popular