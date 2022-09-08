Queen Elizabeth II, Longest-Serving UK Monarch, Dies at 96

Queen Elizabeth II — the longest-serving monarch in the United Kingdom's history and the second longest-serving in world history — died Thursday afternoon at age 96 while at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

A tweet from the Royal Family broke the news to the UK and admirers of the Queen around the world:

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Born in 1926, the Queen's storied life included serving in the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War II, repairing and driving vehicles to aid the war effort while tending to her fellow citizens as the Nazis laid siege to her country.

Ascending to the throne in February 1952, the Queen appointed 15 UK prime ministers during her reign beginning with Winston Churchill, and was one of the world's most well-traveled heads of state in her visits to other nations to meet with their leaders.

The Queen met with 13 U.S. presidents stretching back to Dwight Eisenhower — including Ronald Reagan with whom she shared a love of horses — every German chancellor since the end of World War II and leaders from every continent.

As the Queen for 70 years, she was a driving force behind the special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States. In one notable example, on September 12, 2001, the Queen requested that the Star Spangled Banner be played during the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace in a show of solidarity with the U.S. after terrorist attacks killed nearly 3,000 innocent people on American soil.

After the Queen's passing on Thursday, the U.S. Capitol lowered its flags to half-staff to honor her life and legacy.

BBC, which had suspended its regular programming on Thursday to cover the Queen's ailing health, shared the news with viewers in the U.K., commonwealth countries, and the rest of the world:

#BREAKING: Here was the official @BBC "News Report" on Queen Elizabeth II's passing, followed by God Save the Queen.



"The BBC is interrupting its normal programs to bring you an important announcement. This is BBC News...Buckingham Palace has announced the death of Her Majesty" pic.twitter.com/RNk21vnWsZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 8, 2022

Doctors attending to Queen Elizabeth II issued a statement earlier on Thursday — in apparent preparation for the Queen's passing — saying they were "concerned" for Queen Elizabeth II's health and that she was comfortable under their supervision as her children and other members of the royal family rushed to Balmoral.

The Queen's family will remain at Balmoral on Thursday evening before returning to London this weekend. Her oldest son, Charles, Prince of Wales, will lead the United Kingdom in mourning as the new King and head of state.

Tributes from around the world began pouring in as soon as the news of the Queen's passing broke:

Our prayers are with the entire Royal Family and all the people of the United Kingdom as they mourn the passing of this historic leader, Matriarch and Queen. God Bless Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/hzQIzc4Spi — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) September 8, 2022

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 8, 2022

I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/JZYXGRz2hb — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 8, 2022

I express my condolences to the Royal Family and the British people.



The Queen was a patriot of the highest order and a role model for millions. I was honored to meet her, and there will never be another like her. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) September 8, 2022

Blackpool Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



The Club extends its deepest condolences to all members of The Royal Family at this difficult time and joins the rest of the nation in mourning her loss. pic.twitter.com/1MrZm9BX5W — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) September 8, 2022

