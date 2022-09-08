'Serious Situation': Royal Family Rushes to Queen Elizabeth's Side

Posted: Sep 08, 2022 9:45 AM
Source: Toby Melville/Pool via AP

Doctors attending to Queen Elizabeth II issued a statement on Thursday saying they were "concerned" for the health of the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch:

Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.

Doctors said the Queen was "comfortable" and would continue to rest under supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where the 96-year-old Monarch had spent much of the summer. 

As the news spread, all of the Queen's children rushed to Balmoral to be by her side along with her grandson Prince William. 

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reportedly are also making their way from an event in Germany to join the Royal Family by the Queen's side at Balmoral.

This week, the Queen welcomed new Prime Minister Liz Truss to Balmoral — rather than receiving the new PM at Buckingham Palace as she's done before — and posed for a photo: 

During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II has had more than one dozen prime ministers. For added context, her first PM was Sir Winston Churchill — born 101 years before new PM Truss.

Previously, the palace had noted "mobility issues" being dealt with by the Queen, but she participated in Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking her 70th year as Queen after handling a bout with COVID-19. 

The Queen's husband, Prince Philip, passed away in 2021. 

This is a developing story and may be updated.

