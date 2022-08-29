biden administration

VP Harris Traveled to Florida to Watch NASA's Artemis Launch...There's Just One Problem

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Aug 29, 2022 10:20 AM
  Share   Tweet
VP Harris Traveled to Florida to Watch NASA's Artemis Launch...There's Just One Problem

Source: AP Manual Upload

NASA's Artemis I rocket — bound for the moon as part of the federal space agency's planned return to the surface for the first time in half a century — is still sitting on the launch pad in Florida after a Monday morning launch was scrubbed due to numerous problems, including one caused by an apparent crack in one of the rocket's main engines.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who also chairs the National Space Council, traveled to Cape Canaveral to witness the launch but, in something of a poetic living metaphor, she watched as the rocket failed to get off the ground.

Prior to the launch, Harris heralded NASA's Artemis I launch as part of the plan to "return American astronauts to the Moon, including the first woman and person of color." But, if Monday's attempt to go to the moon — this one just an unmanned orbital trip — is any indication, Harris' woke dreams of bringing Democrats' identity politics to the surface of the moon won't be coming true soon. 

Upon landing at Kennedy Space Center to observe the ultimately scrubbed launch, Kamala Harris spoke with reporters. "I'm so proud of what is happening in terms of our space program and the leadership that the United states is providing to the world," Harris said, perhaps a bit prematurely given the scrubbed launch. "The Artemis program is the beginning of the next era of what we have a history and a tradition of doing, of providing vision and inspiring innovation in a way that is going to benefit all mankind and womankind," she added in an accidental confirmation that gender is binary.

The Artemis program, according to NASA's inspector general, is years behind schedule in its goal of making a return to the moon, and billions over budget. The current timeline, the IG has said, is "unrealistic" and the boondoggle project is set to cost NASA — that is, taxpayers — $93 billion through 2025.

Recommended
Republicans Desperately Need An Agenda
Kurt Schlichter

Harris was scheduled to observe the launch and then "give a speech on U.S. leadership in space exploration," a schedule that was altered due to the scrubbed launch to instead include a tour of other Artemis program infrastructure and a gaggle with reporters. 

The next launch window for Artemis I is Friday, September 2, but it's unclear whether NASA will have fully identified and fixed the issues that scrubbed Monday's attempt in time to re-attempt the launch this week.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Here's the Dems' Latest Scare Tactic for the Upcoming Midterms
Matt Vespa
How the Biden DOJ Set a Trap for Trump That Led to the FBI's Mar-a-Lago Ransacking
Matt Vespa

Kabul Gold Star Mom's Message to Biden One Year After Her Son Was Killed in Afghanistan
Julio Rosas
DOJ Tells Judge It Already Reviewed Documents That Would Be Subject to Special Master Oversight
Spencer Brown

Here’s the White House’s Excuse for Why Biden’s Been Ignoring Israel’s Calls
Spencer Brown

One State Is Preparing to Spend $20 Million to Fund Travel for Abortions
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular