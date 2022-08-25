'Reflected Poorly': Pelosi Stripped of Membership in CHP Group After DUI

Following a deal that saw Paul Pelosi plead guilty to one DUI charge in exchange for a reduced sentence, the 11-99 Foundation — a law enforcement association helping California Highway Patrol families — has revoked his lifetime membership.

That's because, to rewind a bit, Mr. Pelosi tried handing his 11-99 membership card with his ID to the officers who arrived on the scene after he had drunkenly wrecked his Porsche into a Jeep. Yet, his apparent attempt to use his financial support for the families of officers as a get out of jail free card didn't work as seen on dash cam footage of Pelosi's failed sobriety tests the night of his drunk driving crash.

Unsurprisingly, the 11-99 Foundation said Pelosi's "actions reflected poorly on the 11-99 Foundation and undermined our important mission" in a letter obtained by Fox News announcing its decision:

After evaluating the events that lead to Mr. Pelosi’s arrest and conviction, we are revoking Mr. Pelosi’s lifetime membership with the CHP 11-99 Foundation effective immediately. The mere presentation of his 11-99 Foundation identification credentials to law enforcement made it appear that he was presenting them for preferential treatment whether that was the case or not which violates the terms and conditions he agreed to on his membership application. We’d like to remind all our members and the public that the purpose of 11-99 membership is to show support for the sacrifice and life-saving work CHP employees carry out daily across the state to keep our families safe. We will continue to evaluate any violation of our membership terms and conditions that is brought to our attention with due process and revoke any member who is found to violate those terms.

The 11-99 Foundation's decision comes after the group conducted a review of the circumstances and events that saw Pelosi end up arrested in late May, charged with DUI, and subsequently plead guilty to receive a slap on the wrist.

As a result of his membership revocation, Pelosi is required to return his membership card along with the other program benefit items he received for his lifetime membership. Once that has happened, the 11-99 Foundation said it would refund the cost of his membership.