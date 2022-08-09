Russia Hoaxer Spills the Beans: FBI Raid All About Rigging 2024 Against Trump

Among the giddy enthusiasm from Democrat lawmakers and mainstream pundits that President Trump's Palm Beach, Florida, estate had been raided by the FBI on Monday, there's a familiar face in the Democrats' election-rigging crew that piped up to share his thoughts on media coverage of the unprecedented search of the former president's home.

Marc Elias, architect of the Russia collusion hoax — who hired Fusion GPS to produce the fake dossier about President Trump, which led to illegal FISA warrants against Trump campaign officials and a lengthy Special Counsel investigation — and noted attempter of election rigging, claimed that the "media is missing the really, really big reason why the raid today is a potential blockbuster in American politics." And then he spilled the beans on what was really the motivation behind the raid:

The media is missing the really, really big reason why the raid today is a potential blockbuster in American politics.?? pic.twitter.com/3BdI9NA9Az — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) August 9, 2022

His tweet included a screenshot of federal law addressing the handling of federal records and reports, specifically a section (emphasis his) on "concealment, removal, or mutilation" highlighted by Elias:

Whoever, having the custody of any such record, proceeding, map, book, document, paper, or other thing, willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, falsifies, or destroys the same, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both; and shall forfeit his office and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States. As used in this subsection, the term “office” does not include the office held by any person as a retired officer of the Armed Forces of the United States.

And there it is. As our friend Mollie Hemingway noted, "the guy who created the Russia collusion hoax in 2016 and orchestrated the widespread, coordinated campaign to change election laws and processes in 2020 admits this is about the regime rigging yet another election."

First of all, Elias' last "blockbuster in American politics" failed to stop President Trump from winning the 2016 election — despite the Russia hoax — and failed to take down president Trump for alleged collusion with the foreign power. So in terms of anti-Trump blockbusters, Elias is not doing well.

And, of course, President Trump was the ultimate determiner of what documents are unclassified — and Elias' former boss Hillary Clinton destroyed records yet still ran her unsuccessful campaign for president.

Elias also resurfaced in Virginia in the 2021 elections, hired by Terry McAuliffe in the waning days of his ultimately losing campaign — raising fears that another rigging attempt was afoot — that saw Glenn Youngkin win a historic victory for conservatives in the Commonwealth.