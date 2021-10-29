'Can We Try to Kill This': The Story McAuliffe's Team Doesn't Want Reported

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley wrote this week that Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe may be gearing up to challenge the results of the upcoming election. A $53,680 payment to former Clinton counsel Marc Elias is what raised red flags.

McAuliffe may be preparing to challenge any win by Republican Glenn Youngkin. He has given $53,680 to the Elias Law Group. McAuliffe does not appear disturbed by Elias’ highly controversial career or his possible exposure in the Durham investigation...https://t.co/Gb6YzAJmBo — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 28, 2021

Fox News’s Tyler O’Neil reached out to the McAuliffe campaign for comment, but the response he received wasn’t meant for him.

“This is Tyler O’Neil at Fox News,” the reporter wrote. “I am writing a story about the report that McAuliffe hired Marc Elias, potentially to challenge the election results. Would the campaign explain the purpose of the hiring? Would the campaign counter Jonathan Turley’s suggestion that McAuliffe may be planning to contest the election?”

McAuliffe spokesperson Christina Freundlich replied in what she believed was a message sent to her colleagues, not O'Neil: "Can we try to kill this."

McAuliffe's comments about Stacey Abrams have also fueled suspicions he may try to contest the election, despite a pledge to accept the results once certified.

During a rally with the failed 2018 Georgia gubernatorial nominee, McAuliffe said, "She would be the governor of Georgia today had the governor of Georgia not disenfranchised 1.4 million Georgia voters before the election. That's what happened to Stacey Abrams. They took the votes away."

With just days until the election, GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin has pulled ahead in the polls, with RCP's average showing the Republican with a 1.2 percent lead.