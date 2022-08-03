Biden Admin Issues First 'Worldwide Caution' for Americans Abroad Since 2019

President Biden's Department of State has issued a new warning to U.S. citizens abroad — and not just those in dangerous countries such as Afghanistan, Ukraine, or China amid escalating chaos there. No, it's a "worldwide caution" warning Americans of threats to U.S. citizens and interests abroad as conditions around the globe grows even more dangerous.

Replacing a previous Worldwide Caution from January of 2019, this is the first update to the warning since President Biden took office and Antony Blinken took the helm as Secretary of State. Here's what it says:

The Department of State remains concerned about the continued threat of terrorist attacks, demonstrations, and other violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests overseas. The Department of State believes there is a higher potential for anti-American violence given the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri on July 31, 2022. Current information suggests that terrorist organizations continue to plan terrorist attacks against U.S. interests in multiple regions across the globe. These attacks may employ a wide variety of tactics including suicide operations, assassinations, kidnappings, hijackings, and bombings.

So what's an American abroad to do? The State Department's caution is a bit vague due at least in part to the fact that the warning covers the entire globe and varying degrees of danger:

As terrorist attacks, political violence (including demonstrations), criminal activities, and other security incidents often take place without any warning, U.S. citizens are strongly encouraged to maintain a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness when traveling abroad. U.S. government facilities worldwide actively monitor potential security threats and may temporarily close or periodically suspend public services to assess their security posture. In those instances, U.S. embassies and consulates will make every effort to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens. U.S. citizens abroad are urged to monitor the local news and maintain contact with the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

The ominous bulletin also urges Americans traveling abroad to enroll in the State Departments "Smart Traveler" program that helps the government keep tabs on U.S. citizens overseas if chaos erupts. One year ago as the Biden administration struggled to explain how many Americans were in Afghanistan as it fell to the Taliban — after Biden said it wouldn't — the administration blamed Americans for not using such a program for its inability to provide concrete numbers or airlift them away from the devolving situation.

Worldwide Caution: We remain concerned about the threat of terrorist attacks and violence against U.S. citizens and interests overseas. We believe there is higher potential for anti-American violence given the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri on July 31, 2022. https://t.co/ad8wyvaNlT pic.twitter.com/R0t1eSGo0Q — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) August 3, 2022

The State Department also included in its "Worldwide Caution" a reminder that "[p]rivate U.S. citizens should not travel to any country to participate in armed conflict" and "fighting on behalf of, or providing other forms of support to, designated terrorist organizations can constitute the provision of material support for terrorism, which is a serious crime that can result in penalties, including prison time and large fines."

When U.S. leadership is seen as weak, Americans abroad are in greater danger. It's one of the collateral side effects of rudderless foreign policy and a president who has demonstrated poor international relations along with an ability to be pushed around by foreign foes. If messing with Americans isn't seen as likely to draw decisive action from the United States of America, what's the deterrent?