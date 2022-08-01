'They Need Jesus': Herschel Walker Responds to Insane MSNBC Comments

Herschel Walker, the star athlete-turned Republican U.S. Senate challenger in Georgia, responded on Monday afternoon to Elie Mystal's claim that Walker is "so clearly unintelligent" and "what Republicans want from their Negroes."

"Why are Republicans backing this man who's so clearly unintelligent, who so clearly doesn't have independent thoughts, but that's actually the reason — Walker is going to do what he's told," Mystal alleged on MSNBC's 'The Cross Connection With Tiffany Cross.' "That's what Republicans like," Mystal continued. "That's what Republicans want from their Negroes — to do what they're told." Apparently, Mystal took "Cross Connection" to mean "Cross All The Lines." But he wasn't done. "Walker presents exactly as a person who lacks independent thoughts, lacks an independent agenda, lacks an independent ability to grasp policies," Mystal added to his smear.

Well, Herschel Walker didn't take the hit lying down and used Mystal's shameful attack on his intelligence to highlight the contrast between himself and Democrat incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock.

"Shame on MSNBC and shame on him," Warnock said in his video response posted on Twitter. "I'm going to pray for both of them, because they need Jesus."

My response to @MSNBC and the man who called me the N word. @ReverendWarnock and the left wing crazies believe America is a fundamentally bad country full of racist people. But you and I know this is a great country, full of good people. #gasen pic.twitter.com/JCDsQr19Jh — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) August 1, 2022

"When I saw what he said, it reminded me of the differences between myself and my opponents," Walker noted. "Senator Warnock and the left-wing crazies that believe America is fundamentally a bad country full of racist people."

Those opponents, Walker explained, "want to divide us, turn us against each other. We have our problems," Walker added, "but we can solve them together."

"You know, this is a good country full of good people," Walker continued. "With God's help, we're going to bring the people of Georgia back together."

Here's the full clip of Mystal launching his racist rant on MSNBC: