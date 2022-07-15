'Green' Energy Blackouts: Texas Tesla Owners Asked Not to Charge Vehicles Due to Stress on Power Grid

In something of look ahead at what's to come from President Biden and his administration's so-called "transition" away from fossil fuels to only wrongly-dubbed "clean" alternative sources, electric vehicle owners in Texas have been asked to avoid charging their cars during afternoon hours to avoid stressing the grid to the point of a blackout.

According to The Verge:

Tesla is asking its customers in Texas to avoid charging their electric vehicles during peak times in order to prevent overtaxing the state’s power grid. The alerts come as Texas’ grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT, is calling on residents to conserve electricity during the recent heatwave, as the system is being pushed to near-emergency conditions. Tesla sent an alert to customers’ in-car screens advising them to avoid charging their vehicles from 3PM–8PM. “A heat wave is expected to impact the grid in Texas over the next few days,” the alert reads, according to Electrek. “The grid operator recommends to avoid charging during peak hours between 3pm and 8pm, if possible, to help statewide efforts to manage demand.”

President Biden, meanwhile, continues pressing ahead with his plan to force coal-fired power plants out of service, a loss of generation that the grid currently couldn't sustain. His administration's latest plan to use the brunt of federal bureaucracy to force "expedited retirement" of coal plants — despite the EPA's loss at SCOTUS for their plan that sought the same outcome.

Last month, the White House reiterated President Biden's plan to spend $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging infrastructure and build 500,000 new chargers across the country — but if an entire state, and not a small one at that, is facing a threat of rolling blackouts so severe that electric vehicle owners are already being asked not to charge their cars, how does Biden expect his alternative energy future to be anything but chaos?

The warning in Texas — where a shift to "green" energy has already caused blackouts — comes as more than 50% of the continental United States is under threat of rolling blackouts this summer due to a power grid that's struggling to survive the Biden administration's energy policy.

Democrats' assault on cheaper and more reliable energy sources made the state of the power grid precarious enough, but Biden's supply chain and inflation crises have made things worse for generation facilities that have seen long delays for parts needed for replacing or upgrading currently operating plants. Higher costs across the board for parts, service, and shipping also mean power companies are forced to prioritize the most pressing jobs while risking breakdowns on other operational elements due to delayed maintenance.