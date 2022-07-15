ICE Nabs 24 Illegal Immigrant Sex Offenders in 5 Days

As more information comes to light surrounding the horrific rape of a ten-year-old Ohio girl whose story was amplified by President Biden and the mainstream media until The Columbus Dispatch reported that the suspect who confessed was an illegal immigrant, Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported on how serious the threat of illegal immigrant sex offenders is within the United States.

An operation ICE ran last month, according to an announcement this week, captured 24 sexual predators in less than one week in a handful of California counties.

Deportation officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Los Angeles Field Office arrested two-dozen sexual predators during a five-day operation, which concluded June 17 in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and Riverside Counties. Those arrested had criminal histories or convictions for sexual abuse. Several individuals are registered sexual offenders. Everyone taken into custody is currently being detained pending the completion of removal proceedings, criminal prosecution, or removal from the United States.

A listing provided by ICE outlines the crimes the apprehended illegal immigrants were previously convicted of:

A 24-year-old Guatemalan citizen arrested in Los Angeles. In December 2020, the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, convicted the individual of felony lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

A 23-year-old Mexican citizen arrested in Santa Ana. In July 2011, the Superior Court of California, County of Orange, convicted the noncitizen of felony sodomy by use of force/injury.

A 27-year-old Philippine citizen arrested in Los Angeles. In July 2021, the Superior Court of California, County of Orange, convicted this noncitizen of felony sexual penetration of an unconscious victim.

A 49-year-old Nicaraguan citizen with a prior removal order arrested in Lomita. In November 2021, the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, convicted this noncitizen of felony arranging a meeting place for purpose of exposing, misdemeanor child annoying, and felony carrying a loaded firearm.

A 50-year-old Mexican citizen arrested in Los Angeles. In June 2017, the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, convicted this noncitizen of felony rape.

A 30-year-old Mexican citizen arrested in Orange. In June 2021, the Superior Court of California, County of Orange, convicted this noncitizen of felony furnish cannabis to a minor, misdemeanor indecent exposure, misdemeanor annoy/molest victim under 18, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct: solicit lewd act.

A 44-year-old Salvadoran citizen arrested in Los Angeles. In October 1999, the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, convicted this noncitizen of felony sex with a minor.

A 37-year-old Mexican citizen arrested in Oxnard. In August 2017, the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, convicted this noncitizen of felony kidnapping, felony anal and genital penetration, and felony assault with deadly weapon.

A 63-year-old Salvadoran citizen arrested in Los Angeles. In March 2013, the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, convicted this noncitizen of felony sexual assault on a child, felony oral copulation under 14, and felony lewd or lascivious acts.

A 34-year-old Mexican citizen arrested in Goleta. In November 2021, the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Barbara, convicted this noncitizen of felony unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

A 44-year-old Salvadoran citizen arrested in Los Angeles. In November 2018, the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, convicted this noncitizen of felony lewd and lascivious acts upon a child.

A 44-year-old Mexican citizen arrested in Murrieta. In June 2020, the Superior Court of California, County of Riverside, convicted this noncitizen for felony oral copulation with a person under 18 years of age.

A 39-year-old Mexican citizen arrested in Santa Maria. In August 2001, the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Barbara, convicted this noncitizen of felony lewd act upon a child.

A 46-year-old Mexican citizen arrested in Los Angeles. In April 2021, the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, convicted this noncitizen of felony lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.

The ICE operation also nabbed a number of previously removed sex offenders who then illegally reentered the United States — presumably not to reform themselves and give up their despicable criminal ways.

A previously removed 55-year-old Mexican citizen arrested in Los Angeles. In November 2010, the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, convicted this noncitizen of misdemeanor sexual intercourse with a minor, misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor annoying molesting a minor.

A previously removed 28-year-old Mexican citizen arrested in Moorpark. In January 2020, the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, convicted this noncitizen of felony lewd acts with a minor.

A previously removed 59-year-old Guatemalan citizen arrested in Newhall. In November 1995, the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, convicted this noncitizen of felony annoying molesting a child.

A previously removed 59-year-old Mexican citizen arrested in Los Angeles. In October 2021, the Superior Court of California, Los Angeles County, convicted this noncitizen of felony oral copulation [of a person] under 18 years old.

A previously removed 45-year-old Mexican citizen arrested in Santa Barbara. In September 2019, the Santa Barbara County Sherriff’s Department arrested and charged this noncitizen with felony assault with intent to rape, felony lewd and lascivious acts with a child, and misdemeanor willful cruelty to a child.

According to Thomas Giles who leads the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in Los Angeles, "The individuals arrested during this successful operation preyed upon the most vulnerable members of our society – our children. While this was a one-week operation, every day, ICE ERO deportation officers fulfill their sworn duty as law enforcement officers while ensuring public safety by arresting and removing these predators from our communities," Giles added.

The number of sexual predators noted as "previously removed" provides just a snapshot of how many criminals are returning across the exceedingly porous U.S.-Mexico border to commit crimes in the United States. There is clearly a lack of deterrent for these criminals and sex offenders who don't fit the Biden administration's often-used claim that illegal immigrants are refugees from tyranny seeking a better life. Instead, these illegal immigrants listed above enter the U.S. without clearance and try to turn American communities into dangerous places.