Ohio AG Says 'Not a Whisper' to Back Up Dems' Story of 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Seeking Abortion

Joining Jesse Watters Primetime on Monday night, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said there is "not a whisper" within law enforcement about the story of a 10-year-old rape victim being unable to obtain an abortion following the Supreme Court's Dobbs ruling under Ohio state law — a tale that's being spread far and wide by the mainstream media and elected Democrats including President Joe Biden.

"We have regular contact with the prosecutors and local police and sheriffs," Yost explained, but there's "not a whisper anywhere" of the story that's been repeated by Biden and amplified by the mainstream media after first starting with pro-abortion activist and Indiana abortionist Dr. Caitlin Bernard.

"Something maybe even more telling," Yost continued, "my office runs the state crime lab. Any case like this, you're going to have a rape kit, you're going to have biological evidence, and you would be looking for DNA analysis — which we do most of the DNA analysis in Ohio — there is no case request for analysis that looks anything like this," Yost added.

What's more, there apparently haven't been any reports made matching the story from doctors in Ohio, one of whom allegedly referred the young girl to Dr. Bernard in order to obtain the abortion. "The doctor in Indiana isn't in our jurisdiction obviously, we don't know who the originating doctor in Ohio was — if they even exist," Yost noted. "But the bottom line is, it is a crime if you're a mandated reporter to fail to report," Yost pointed out. "It's also the fact that in Ohio, the rape of 10-year-old means life in prison. I know our prosecutors and cops in this state," the AG continued. "There's not one of them that wouldn't be turning over every rock in their jurisdiction if they had the slightest hint that this occurred."

Lastly, the pro-life law on the books in Ohio would not have prevented an abortion in a situation like the one described in the story being spread without any apparent critical analysis. "Ohio's heartbeat law has a medical emergency exception, broader than just the life of the mother. This young girl, if she exists and if this horrible thing actually happened to her — it breaks my heart to think about it — she did not have to leave Ohio to find treatment."

As our friend Megan Fox from PJ Media explained — in a Twitter thread — there was already a lot of doubt being cast on the story even before Ohio's AG explained the complete lack of corroborating evidence to date. Megan also joined Jesse Watters Monday night with more on what she's found — or rather what she hasn't found — and why the story is raising so many red flags:

The Washington Post also failed to corroborate the tale, and when asked, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to say if the Biden administration had been able to verify the story before President Biden and Vice President Harris repeated it from the highest levels of the U.S. government.