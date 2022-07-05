Philly's Dem Mayor Wants Out After Overseeing Record-Setting Crime Surge

Amid the nationwide crime crisis that has arisen out of woke Democrat policies and the so-called "progressive prosecutor" movement, Philadelphia has been especially hard-hit — and its mayor is apparently tired of leading and looking forward to being out of office after overseeing the city's record-setting crime spike.

On Independence Day, two law enforcement officers were hit with gunfire at Philly's July Fourth festivities from an unknown suspect or suspects — authorities are still trying to identify those responsible and determine their motive. Thankfully, both officers were discharged after being treated for their wounds.

Video of the chaos that followed shows that happens in big cities where there's little if any penalty for breaching laws:

People run for blocks from the Welcome America Festival on the Ben Franklin Parkway after two police officers were shot while working in the area of 2500 Spring Garden Street. A truly terrifying scene on what was supposed to be a night of celebration. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Bye1OEzQmF — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) July 5, 2022

In a press conference following the incident, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney went on the same rant that all big-city Democrats do when the lawlessness their policies cause takes hold: attack America's Second Amendment freedom and the country's law-abiding gun owners.

America is "a gun country — it's crazy," Mayor Kenney said. "We're the most-armed country in world history and we're one of the least-safest," he claimed before saying that until those pesky Americans who believe in the constitutionally protected right to keep and bear arms lay down their legally-owned firearms "we're going to have this problem."

Philly Mayor Jim Kenney (D): "Until Americans decide that they want to give up the guns, and give up the opportunity to get guns, we’re going to have this problem." pic.twitter.com/z3FxmJQrfO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 5, 2022

A tad ironic that, on Independence Day in Philadelphia, the city government was calling for Americans to lay down their arms in fealty to Democrats' dictatorial rule. But, the mayor doesn't even enjoy Independence Day, so little surprise there.

Mayor Kenney followed up his anti-Second Amendment screed by expressing his apparent desire to no longer be responsible for what happens in Philadelphia. "I don't enjoy Fourth of July, I don't enjoy the Democratic National Convention, I didn't enjoy the NFL Draft," he explained. "I'll be happy when I'm not here, when I'm not mayor," Kenney said.

A reporter, apparently surprised by the mayor's answer, asked "You’re looking forward to not being mayor?" as a followup. "Yeah," was Kenney's quick reply, followed by a bizarre chuckle:

BREAKING/LISTEN: “I’m waiting for something bad to happen all the time. I’ll be happy when I’m not here. When I’m not mayor and I can enjoy some stuff.” @CoconnellFox29 follow-up question “You’re looking forward to not being mayor?” @PhillyMayor “Yeah.” @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/yC1f96Uhw9 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) July 5, 2022

So, Kenney, after being elected in 2015, has overseen Philadelphia's crime surge that he now says makes him unable to enjoy Independence Day, the DNC, or NFL Draft — a reality for which he has himself to blame — and now that he's plunged Philly into chaos, he whines about the danger on his city's streets and says he wants out.

It's hard to blame Kenney for not wanting to lead a city where Democrat policies — that is, his own — have made the streets exceedingly dangerous — but then it's on Kenney to make the changes necessary to uphold the rule of law, which he and his fellow Dem leaders refuse to do. In addition to Mayor Kenney, embattled District Attorney Larry Krasner has defied calls for law and order to be restored while the City of Brotherly Love smashes all-time homicide records — 562 slayings in 2021 and 267 killed so far in 2022 — but D.A. Krasner denies the city has a violence or crime problem.