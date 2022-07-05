Chicago

Lori 'F**k Clarence Thomas' Lightfoot Whines About 'Toxicity' in Public Discourse

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Jul 05, 2022
Source: AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, after another violent weekend in which there were more than 70 shootings on her city's streets, has found a new scapegoat to dodge blame for the chaos that befalls her city at some level each weekend despite strict gun laws and an alleged commitment to law and order: the public discourse. 

Specifically, according to remarks Mayor Lightfoot made on Tuesday, "the toxicity in our public discourse is a thing that I think we should all be concerned about."

Ah, well, if it's non-toxic public discourse Mayor Lightfoot wants to encourage, she should probably start with herself if she doesn't want to deepen her reputation as a hackish partisan hypocrite. It was just last week, after all, that she shouted "f**k Clarence Thomas" during her remarks at Chicago pride. Definitely a not at all toxic thing to do. 

Lest you think her profane declaration was merely an emotional off-the-cuff reaction to what someone in the crowd said, here's Lightfoot doubling down on her statement to f**k a Supreme Court justice:

The mayor followed that tweet up with another that said "If my language bothers you more than the destruction of our civil rights, then we don’t need to know anything else about you." So apparently "toxic discourse," as Lightfoot sees it, isn't a problem she has...even though she's one of the country's most prolific toxic discourse participants. 

Even before she was cursing about Supreme Court justices with whom she evidently disagrees, Lightfoot issued a literal "call to arms" against the highest court in the land — something of an insurrection, by definition — along with her call for "a fight to victory."

So again to recap, Mayor Lightfoot thinks "toxicity in our public discourse" is a problem that everyone should be concerned about, but she has no issue making a "call to arms" and saying "f*** Clarence Thomas." 

This is the shameless modus operandi of Democrats and the trademark of deeply unserious people who just bounce from one crisis to the next making blanket statements that contradict their own so-called "leadership." It's more "do as I say, not as a I do" nonsense mixed with "rules for thee not for me" hypocrisy. 

