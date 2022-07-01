Chip Roy Explains Why SCOTUS Got Its 'Remain in Mexico' Ruling Wrong

After the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Biden administration could end enforcement of the Migrant Protection Protocols aka Remain in Mexico, proponents of a secure border responded by pointing out the flaws in the Court's majority opinion — as did the dissenting opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito.

One Republican who knows the impact of Biden's worsening border crisis is Rep. Chip Roy of Texas. He joined America Reports on Fox News Channel to respond to the SCOTUS ruling and highlight what the majority got wrong in its decision.

"The law of the United States is that we have to secure the border, we have to have operational control of the border," Roy reminded. "And you must detain those individuals who are being adjudicated for say, an asylum claim. That is not happening. That's what the American people need to understand — the administration is refusing to do that," he explained.

WATCH: The Supreme Court ruled to allow the Biden Administration to end “Remain in Mexico” policy - @chiproytx reacts. #AmericaReports. pic.twitter.com/RyfU2L4Uup — America Reports (@AmericaRpts) June 30, 2022

"We have migrants dying on our ranches, in our property," Roy continued of the impact Biden's open-border policies is having on his constituents in Texas. "When we've got to deal with the consequences of fentanyl pouring into our schools, we know exactly what's going on," he said. "Texas is going to have to start taking action because the federal government refuses to do it — it's our communities, our state, our families," Roy added of the very real impact on everyday Americans. "We're under assault every single day with cartels being empowered, and we don't want to sit by while migrants are dying."

As Townhall also covered, more than 50 illegal immigrants died this week when the tractor trailer they were being smuggled in was apparently abandoned in the sweltering summer heat.

"When are we going to stop pretending this is compassionate?" Roy asked of the Biden administration and Democrats' claims that their open-border policies are somehow the humanitarian thing to do. "It's not, and the Court got it wrong," he added of Thursday's opinion allowing the Biden administration to end Remain in Mexico.

"Unfortunately, the majority pursued another sort of technical ruling, the same chief justice that made attacks out of thin air for Obamacare, says, ‘oh, we're going to read this really technically, to say that the administration can continue to avoid their actual statutory responsibility to secure the border,'" Roy said of the Court's ruling. "That's what happened."

"We ought to make crystal clear that we turn [illegal immigrants] away at the border, I believe the law says that now, but it was predictable that the Court would side with the administration to interpret it to be able to have the discretion to be able to not turn away at the border," Roy added. "It's crippling our country and now you have 53 dead migrants."