Gov. Kristi Noem Slams Liz Cheney's 'Anger and Bitterness'

"I just don't understand the bitterness and the anger," South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem said of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in a Thursday morning interview on WMAL.

Liz Cheney’s “anger and bitterness” is “sad” to see, “damaging to the country” and “damaging to the Republican Party”.—Kristi Noem on WMAL just now — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 30, 2022

Host Larry O'Connor — also a senior columnist and creative director for Townhall — asked Noem whether she agreed with Liz Cheney's remarks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library this week claiming Americans must choose between former President Donald Trump and the U.S. Constitution. "Republicans cannot both be loyal to Donald Trump and loyal to the Constitution," Cheney said Wednesday evening.

"Oh, I do not," Noem responded.

"You know, there's a lot I've disagreed with Liz on the last couple of years," the South Dakota conservative explained. "It's too bad, too, because she had quite the legacy of service and her family, but I just don't understand the bitterness and anger that she has right now," Noem added.

Cheney's militant opposition to President Trump and his supporters along with her role on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's committee investigating the events of January 6th is "not just damaging Donald Trump," Noem explained. "It's damaging the Republican Party, it's damaging this country."

"I'd love to hear some solutions out of her instead of complaining once in a while," Noem, who's up for reelection in South Dakota in the midterms, quipped.

Listen to Gov. Noem's full interview with Larry on O'Connor & Company below: