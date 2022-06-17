New Poll Proves the J6 Committee Is Totally Failing

Kicking off its public hearings on June 9 with a primetime event that failed to meet expectations, the House's select committee investigating the events of January 6 is trying its best to make former President Donald Trump a political pariah who faces criminal penalties or is at least seen as unelectable by Americans.

But, as a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll conducted after the J6 committee's primetime hearing and during subsequent televised proceedings shows, Americans would still rather have Trump in office than current President Joe Biden.

The survey of more than 1,500 adults conducted June 10 through June 13 puts Joe Biden at the worst polling performance of his presidency — and shows how little the January 6 committee and its mainstream media advocates have been able to sour Americans on President Trump.

Most notably, despite a picture the mainstream media, Democrats, and squishy Republicans have painted of President Trump as the perpetrator of a coup attempt that sought to throw the United States into a constitutional crisis, Americans aren't buying it.

When asked who they'd vote for if a presidential election were held today, 44 percent said they'd vote for Donald Trump while 42 percent said they'd vote for Joe Biden.

Americans have moved on from the events at the Capitol more than 17 months ago and are feeling the very real impacts of Biden's economic policies. No matter how much "democracy dies in darkness" nonsense that the supposed know-betters throw at the country, it's not sticking.

Yahoo News notes that last year at this time, Biden was up nine points over Trump. But as his approval ratings continue to slide to new lows, "a full 56% of Americans now disapprove of the president’s performance — the highest share to date — while just 39% approve." That means, in a reality that's proved increasingly frustrating for Biden, he's less popular now than his predecessor Trump was at this point in his presidency.

The poll found that currently, Trump has 43 percent personal favorability while Biden sits at 40 percent. In more bad midterm news for Biden and Democrats, 64 percent of independents hold an unfavorable view of Biden.

Further refuting the claims of the January 6 committee and the breathless mainstream media coverage are Americans' opinions on the next presidential election in 2024. Only 21 percent of Americans think Biden should run for reelection. Among those who voted for Biden in 2020, a full 40 percent say he should not run again. On the other side, 57 percent of those who voted for Trump in 2020 want the former president to run again. And when it comes to Independent voters, 76 percent say Biden shouldn't run again while fewer (57 percent) say Trump shouldn't run again in 2024.