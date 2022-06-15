Rep. Nancy Mace Fends Off Primary Challengers

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace prevailed over two GOP challengers, including a Trump-endorsed candidate, on Tuesday to win renomination for The Palmetto State's First Congressional District ahead of November's midterm elections.

Mace, who is serving her first term in Congress after beating Democrat Joe Cunningham to flip the seat red in 2020 with Trump's endorsement, faced a contentious primary battle after former President Donald Trump — who she supported and worked for in 2016 — endorsed her primary challenger Katie Arrington, a former state legislator.

Despite attacks from the former president, Mace ran as an incumbent who was an open book about where she stood on a voting record that has so far earned her a 94 percent rating from Heritage Action for America.

In lieu of President Trump's star power, Mace was endorsed by former South Carolina Governor and Trump's Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Haley, who supported Mace in her successful 2020 bid for the U.S. House, again jumped on the campaign trail as the contest heated up. Haley used her popularity in South Carolina to fundraise, stump at rallies, and appear in ads for Mace.

A person familiar with the race told Townhall that Haley's direct fundraising efforts brought in close to $400,000 for Mace's campaign, including one March event that brought in roughly $300K.

In response to Mace's win on Tuesday, Haley said "it's a great day in South Carolina" after "the lowcountry came out big for our congresswoman, Nancy Mace. Nancy has fought for us, now we need to continue to fight for her," Haley emphasized.

It’s a great day in South Carolina! The Lowcountry came out big for our congresswoman, @NancyMace. Nancy has fought for us, now we need to continue to fight for her. Let’s unite, defend the First, and keep this seat red this November. pic.twitter.com/xBYgalhckN — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 15, 2022

"Let's unite, defend the First, and keep this seat red in November," Haley said of the R+7 district.

Late on Tuesday night, Arrington conceded the primary race and endorsed Mace for November's general election. Mace thanked her opponent for "stepping into the arena" and for her endorsement.

Just hopped off the phone with @karringtonsc and thanked her for stepping into the arena, working hard in her campaign and tonight endorsing us for November. Katie, thank you! https://t.co/bZKwqw28Jk — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 15, 2022

After calling Mace "a terrible person" who "has no idea what she’s doing" during the primary contest, Trump changed his tune in a post on Truth Social saying "Congrats to Nancy Mace, who should easily be able to defeat her Democrat opponent!"

Trump: “Katie Arrington was a long shot but ran a great race and way over performed. Congrats to Nancy Mace, who should easily be able to defeat her Democrat opponent.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 15, 2022

Mace will face Democrat nominee Dr. Annie Andrews in November.