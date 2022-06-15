Katie Arrington

Rep. Nancy Mace Fends Off Primary Challengers

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Jun 15, 2022 8:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Rep. Nancy Mace Fends Off Primary Challengers

Source: AP Photo/Mic Smith

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace prevailed over two GOP challengers, including a Trump-endorsed candidate, on Tuesday to win renomination for The Palmetto State's First Congressional District ahead of November's midterm elections. 

Mace, who is serving her first term in Congress after beating Democrat Joe Cunningham to flip the seat red in 2020 with Trump's endorsement, faced a contentious primary battle after former President Donald Trump — who she supported and worked for in 2016 — endorsed her primary challenger Katie Arrington, a former state legislator. 

Despite attacks from the former president, Mace ran as an incumbent who was an open book about where she stood on a voting record that has so far earned her a 94 percent rating from Heritage Action for America.

In lieu of President Trump's star power, Mace was endorsed by former South Carolina Governor and Trump's Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Haley, who supported Mace in her successful 2020 bid for the U.S. House, again jumped on the campaign trail as the contest heated up. Haley used her popularity in South Carolina to fundraise, stump at rallies, and appear in ads for Mace. 

A person familiar with the race told Townhall that Haley's direct fundraising efforts brought in close to $400,000 for Mace's campaign, including one March event that brought in roughly $300K.

In response to Mace's win on Tuesday, Haley said "it's a great day in South Carolina" after "the lowcountry came out big for our congresswoman, Nancy Mace. Nancy has fought for us, now we need to continue to fight for her," Haley emphasized. 

"Let's unite, defend the First, and keep this seat red in November," Haley said of the R+7 district.

Late on Tuesday night, Arrington conceded the primary race and endorsed Mace for November's general election. Mace thanked her opponent for "stepping into the arena" and for her endorsement. 

After calling Mace "a terrible person" who "has no idea what she’s doing" during the primary contest, Trump changed his tune in a post on Truth Social saying "Congrats to Nancy Mace, who should easily be able to defeat her Democrat opponent!"

Mace will face Democrat nominee Dr. Annie Andrews in November.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Press Sec Wants Americans to 'Remember Where This Country' Was When Biden Entered Office. RNC Reminds Her.
Leah Barkoukis
MD Police Chief Gives Disturbing Details of Kavanaugh's Wannabe Assassin's Actions
Julio Rosas
Biden Set to Punish Border Patrol Agents Over a Hoax
Katie Pavlich
Siren: GOP Flips Overwhelmingly-Hispanic Texas Border Congressional District From Blue to Red
Guy Benson

Pennsylvania Lawmakers Look to Impeach Woke Philly D.A.
Spencer Brown

What Musk Did Tuesday Marks a First for the Billionaire
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular