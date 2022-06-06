Gas Prices Have Gone Up How Much Since Biden's First Day in Office?

On January 20, 2021, as Joe Biden swore his oath of office, the national average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded was $2.393. On that same day, President Biden's first actions would include killing off the Keystone pipeline and creating stringent regulations that began choking America's energy independence.

In an outcome of Biden's anti-energy policies that literally anyone could have seen coming, gas prices started their upward climb as consumer and producer costs also surged upwards amid Biden and his party's spending binge and inflationary monetary policy.

Over the weekend, the average price of gas jumped from $4.761 on Friday to $4.819 on Saturday — meaning gas prices have now doubled during Biden's less than 17 months in office so far. And the increases haven't slowed since doubling in price under Biden. As of Monday, the national average is $4.865 per gallon — another all-time high.

Reminder: Gas prices have doubled since Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/J92og0ihyX — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) June 6, 2022

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel slammed the Biden administration again for his inflationary and anti-American energy policies, saying "Joe Biden’s war on American energy has forced families across the country to empty their wallets to fill their tanks. Unfortunately, Biden is doubling-down on his disastrous agenda because he’s not the one paying the price – the American people are," she added.

As other Republicans have also pointed out, the soaring cost of gas and other everyday expenses should mean Biden's abysmal polling numbers come as no surprise.

With average gas prices now more than double what they were when Biden took office, it’s no surprise that only 27% told a recent ABC poll they approved of his handling of gas prices.



We need an all-of-the-above approach to drive down prices. — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) June 6, 2022

Biden's handling of the economy has, despite the best efforts of his administration, congressional Democrats, and the mainstream media, dragged him so far underwater that Biden is now reportedly "seething" that his approval numbers are worse than his predecessor, President Trump.

An easy tip for the Biden administration if the White House ever wants to turn its numbers around? Don't go on TV and brush off the pain felt by Americans by saying you don't "personally" "feel that pain" when it comes to filling up, as Biden Senior Advisor Gene Sperling told CNN on Sunday.