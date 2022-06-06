BoJo Survives No-Confidence Vote

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived Monday's confidence vote called by 54 Tory PMs but, with a final tally of 211 for, 148 against — 58 percent supporting Johnson — emerges wounded from the attempt to remove him from party and government leadership.

Johnson's victory was narrower than former Prime Minister Theresa May's 63 percent victory — though she stepped down some five months after — but still a win.

Boris Johnson will remain as Prime Minister for now after winning the vote of confidence.



The PM won a confidence vote by Tory MPs 211 to 148.



Tune in to GMB from 6am ?? https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/XtxG1cknMn — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 6, 2022

Contrary to many who said Monday's result was a larger defeat for Johnson or conservatives, Conservative MP James Cleverly called the result a "clear win" for Boris Johnson and noted that the percentage voting in support of the current PM is greater than he received in his initial leadership run.

Clear win for @BorisJohnson in the confidence vote. Greater percentage than in his initial leadership competition, greater percentage that Starmer got in his leadership competition.



Now we must all get back to work on behalf of the people of the UK. — James Cleverly???? (@JamesCleverly) June 6, 2022

Still, his fellow Conservative MPs continued to say that — despite Johnson surviving the vote — he should "consider his position" in light of the challenges facing the U.K. and doubts of the Prime Minister's "honesty and integrity."

??CONFIDENCE VOTE??



The scale of the vote against the Prime Minister this evening is clear evidence that he no longer enjoys the full-hearted confidence of the parliamentary party and should consider his position.



??1/4 — Julian Sturdy MP (@JulianSturdy) June 6, 2022

Parliamentary rules, as they stand, prevent another no-confidence vote for at least one year, a tense period in which those who voted against Johnson continuing in power will need to repair their relationships with the party and parliamentary leader or face being estranged from Johnson and allowing party infighting to distract from other agenda items. Still, the rules could in theory be changed to allow another attempt to remove Johnson, according to The (biased) BBC.