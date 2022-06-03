Biden's Rapid Response Director Who Sicced Fact-Checkers on Townhall Rapidly Leaves WH

President Biden's White House Rapid Response Director Mike Gwin is leaving his post before the administration even reached the halfway point of its first term.

Gwin — who was known to Townhall's audience as the Biden henchman who sicced supposedly "independent" fact-checkers on media who dared to tell the truth about how disarrayed the administration is and how often they mucked up — is headed for a soft landing elsewhere in the vast swampy bureaucracy.

Back in December, Townhall outlined how Gwin flagged stories and videos from Townhall that cast Biden and his administration in an accurate, but negative light, urging "independent" fact-checkers to launch biased attacks against our coverage.

Another departure: Mike Gwin, WH Rapid Response Director confirms to FOX’s @WardDPatrick he is leaving the White House for the Treasury Department. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) June 2, 2022

Gwin's next job will be deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the Treasury Department, whatever that means.

On his way out the door of the West Wing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Gwin "an indispensable member of our team" and added "he’s moving on to bigger and better things," despite the fact that the Treasury Department is not a promotion from the White House communications team.

Gwin's departure follows a recent shakeup in both Biden's and Vice President Kamala Harris' comms shops where staff have been jumping ship for all and any opportunities. "I know every day, every day I’m going to be doing these little goodbyes but I promise we will have a press shop," Jean-Pierre said in Thursday's briefing of the multiple departures. "But not everyone is leaving," she said as some sort of a joke that might be wishful thinking as the old guard led by former Press Secretary Jen Psaki departs the White House.