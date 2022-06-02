Gas Prices

DCCC Tweet Thanking Biden for Lowering Gas Prices Two Cents Aged Horribly

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
 @itsspencerbrown
Posted: Jun 02, 2022 10:35 AM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Yet again on Thursday, the national average price for a gallon of unleaded gas set a new all-time high at $4.715. Thursday also marks six months since the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) tweeted a braggadocios graphic that appeared to show average gas prices decreasing from $3.40 to $3.38 per gallon — two cents — last November, allegedly "thanks" to President Joe Biden.

Well, the DCCC — responsible for reelecting Democrats to the House of Representatives and expanding their majority — hasn't tweeted many graphs of gas prices in recent months. In fact, the idea that Joe Biden can do anything about gas prices has been disputed by the White House and Democrats now that prices are rocketing to all-time highs.

Now, six months after Democrats were thanking Joe Biden for a two-cent savings at the pump, gas is up $1.337 per gallon. Thursday's record-setting average price is more than a dollar more than the top of the chart the DCCC used to make its claim. 

To say the tweet didn't age well would be an understatement. But that's how Democrats operate — and the gas price triumph the DCCC thought they had wasn't libs' first time trying to make lemonade out of Biden's lemon-sour management of the U.S. economy. 

Last Independence Day weekend, the White House tweeted a claim that relied on cherry-picked data to claim the price of a BBQ was cheaper in 2021 than in 2020. But the government data — that is, from Biden's own administration — contradicted the White House's claim that costs had decreased.

Whether they're claiming a 16-cent savings on BBQs or a two-cent savings on gas, the Democrats' attempt to grasp at cherry-picked data straws to make Biden's economic policy anything but a disaster has not and does not work. Americans still rate Biden's economic woes as a leading concern some five months before the midterms. Wage growth the Biden often tried to brag about continues to lag multiple percentage points behind inflation, meaning workers' real wages are lower now than they were before "build back better" was being implemented. Rather than tweeting bad infographics that insult the intellect and experiences of the American people, Democrats should focus on providing real solutions for Americans struggling under Biden's leadership.

Most Popular