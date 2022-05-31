We Need to Talk About Joe and Jill Biden's 'Fexting' Habit

"Fexting," as President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden call it — the practice of settling arguments over text message — apparently began during their days as Vice President and Second Lady in order to avoid disagreements in front of their secret service protective details.

This unfortunate-sounding method of handling fights came to light thanks to a cover story in Harper's Bazaar — the first such cover to feature a first lady — in which she revealed some of the more...intimate...details of she and the president's relationship.

The story, published online here and featured in the summer issue of Harper's Bazaar, includes several images of First Lady Jill Biden decked out in designer clothes and jewelry — outfits priced somewhere between $500 and $1,500 dollars — as inflation runs at 40-year highs and infant formula shortages hit 70% nationwide.

Explaining that she tries to be a "support" for President Biden, the first lady claimed to understand the plight of Americans suffering under the economic conditions her husband created. "Some days, I see Joe and I’m just like, 'I don’t know how you’re doing it,'" the first lady told Harper's Bazaar. "It’s the pandemic and then it’s the war and then it’s the economy and then it’s the gas prices. You feel like you’re being slammed," Jill Biden said... despite having basically every need met 24/7 by staff and having private transport available anytime via motorcade and Air Force One.

Then, the interview gets to the...good...part:

Which is not to say that she holds back when he frustrates her. The president does not get a pass. During the Obama years, they took to hashing out their occasional spats over text to avoid fighting in front of the Secret Service. (They christened it “fexting.”)

So "fexting," apparently, means fight-texting. How clever. The interview continues:

Not so long ago, she tapped out a message to him in a fit of pique. “Joe said, ‘You realize that’s going to go down in history. There will be a record of that.’” She grins. “I won’t tell you what I called him that time.”

So, in apparently heated disputes, the president and first lady are just...furiously tapping out missives on their iPhones? A delightful diversion from current crises for the Bidens that someone apparently thought would make the first family more relatable. Or something.

The rest of the Harper's Bazaar profile is the usual leftist puff piece that glosses over Biden's many failures, though it does acknowledge that "[s]everal polls ahead of the midterm elections predict dire losses for Democrats, with both the House and the Senate threatening to slip into Republican control." No kidding.

In between the admiration for the "cheerful purple Carolina Herrera dress, [and] Valentino pumps" she wore on a day of official travel, Harper's Bazaar turned to gushing over "a thin gold anklet on her right ankle that glints in the sun." The type of rosy awe-struck description that was rarely, if ever, applied to First Lady Melania Trump — the actual super model who never graced a magazine cover because supposedly apolitical publications couldn't bring themselves to overcome their blind partisan hatred for the Republican president.

In the words of our friend Mary Katherine, can we please, please not make "fexting" a thing?