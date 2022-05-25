Stacey Abrams Said Voters Were Being Suppressed. Her Own Base Proved Her Wrong.

In yet another hard data-based rebuke of Democrats' unhinged fear-mongering over the alleged result of Georgia's 2021 election integrity legislation, the Peach State's primary election day saw voter turnout continue to surge — among both Democrats and Republicans.

The increased participation on election day mirrors the increase in early voting that saw some 200 percent more early votes than the last midterm cycle in 2018. Townhall covered that development and how it debunked claims from President Biden and other Democrats who said Georgia's election security legislation was worse than Jim Crow.

But, as the dam of Democrat disinformation surrounding election integrity laws was breaking, Democrat candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams tried one more time to insist that she and her party hadn't spent the last year lying about secure elections. As Guy reported here, Abrams made one of her trademark literally unbelievable claims: high voter turnout in Georgia doesn't mean the election integrity law isn't suppressing voters. Huh?

Well, Tuesday's in-person voting saw the voters Abrams alleged were being suppressed increase their turnout by nearly 30 percent over the previous midterm primary for her own race in which she ran unopposed.

In 2018, the last midterm cycle in which Abrams sought to represent Democrats in Georgia's gubernatorial election, there were 555,089 votes cast in the Dem primary. On Tuesday, there were 709,778 total votes cast in the Dem gubernatorial primary.

The reality on Tuesday soundly debunked Abrams' claim. If Georgia's election security law is as suppressive and racist as she — and Joe Biden, and other Democrats, and woke corporations — claimed, then why did greater than 150,000 more voters cast ballots in her Democrat gubernatorial primary than they did four years ago when she beat fellow Dem Stacey Evans?

Abrams' scrambling response to surging voter turnout after the opposite was promised betrays that Democrats know they're losing the battle for secure elections and popular eligibility and identity verification requirements. Americans want requirements that ensure their votes will count and represent their voice. It's why voter turnout increased in Georgia, as it did in Texas following similar election integrity legislation became law there.

Will Stacey Abrams be able to explain her way out of her fear-mongering? Well, she hasn't been able to yet — and she faces more pressing matters, like explaining why she called Georgia the "worst state" to live in. Abrams will face incumbent GOP Governor Brian Kemp — who won his primary on Tuesday — in a rematch of their 2018 contest.