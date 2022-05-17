If You're a Basketball Fan and You're White, Deadspin Has Some Bad News for You

"Sports only serve as an escape from society if you’re white," declared a story published on the woke sports site Deadspin on Monday headlined "White fans were entertained by Black athletes a day after a racist killed Black people in Buffalo — this is what white supremacy looks like." Yup, white fans of black athletes are apparently the face of white supremacy in America today.

White fans were entertained by Black athletes a day after a racist killed Black people in Buffalo — this is what white supremacy looks like https://t.co/KrK0V584Be pic.twitter.com/V72xAiTjtU — Deadspin (@Deadspin) May 16, 2022

The piece's author — Senior Writer Carron J. Phillips — did, for what it's worth, take jabs at "Nancy Pelosi taking a knee in kente cloth and all those DEI workshops that were held at your job" for being pointless virtue signaling that didn't fix what the Marxist Black Lives Matter organization pointed to as supposed proof that the United States is irreparably racist.

Here's the case Phillips made for the apparently problematic nature that the weekend's NBA matches featured mostly black head coaches and players in cities where more than half of the population is white:

On Sunday, four teams played in two Game 7s. The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics were up first, followed by the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks. Three of the four head coaches are Black, along with the overwhelming majority of those teams’ rosters. However, in Boston — where one of the games was played — over 52 percent of the population is white, according to the latest census. And in Phoenix, where the Suns were the host, over 68 percent of the residents are white. What does this mean? That a day after Black America was shaken to its core because we’ve now realized that a grocery store on “our side of town” has become the latest place where we can be killed just for existing, Black players from the Celtics, Bucks, Suns, and Mavericks had to play in a win-or-go-home game to advance to the conference finals, despite the feelings that all of us were experiencing. And yet, no one seemed to care or ask them about it. It was clear that basketball mattered, but not Black lives or the Black psyche so much. [...] And despite how well Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams played Sunday in Boston, or how Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie stepped up on the road in Phoenix, just know that they did despite what happened to people that look like them on Saturday. Because when you’re a Black athlete in America, competing at the highest level as a form of entertainment to the rest of the world, all the while knowing that the majority of the people that cheer for you don’t think your life matters, may be the hardest part of the game that you work at that a reporter will never ask about.

"Never forget that Kyle Rittenhouse is a free man," Phillips' Deadspin piece also invokes, trotting out one of the radical left's favorite lazy non-sequiturs. Since Phillips neglected to provide the facts or context, a reminder: Kyle Rittenhouse was found innocent on all charges by a jury of his peers last year after they decided he acted in self-defense when he shot three men — all of them white — during the "fiery but mostly peaceful" Kenosha riots.

Apparently the latest guidance from the woke is that white people must turn a blind eye to black athletes — and certainly not watch them compete in the NBA playoffs — in order to do better. Progress? Doesn't seem like it.