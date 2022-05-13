Attention Taxpayers: You're About to Fund Hill Staffers' Peloton Memberships

Many Americans are still feeling the sting of last month's tax deadline and continue to struggle to make ends meet under the 40-year-high inflation that's accompanied President Biden and the Democrats' economic policies. And, in case it wasn't already obvious, Democrats don't care — especially those in the House of Representatives led by Nancy Pelosi.

In a new tone-deaf move by the House's Chief Administrative Officer — appointed by Pelosi — House staffers, along with United States Capitol Police employees, will soon be able to receive government — that is, taxpayer — funded access to Peloton's suite of fitness resources and classes. For the low, low price to taxpayers of a $10,000 down payment plus $10 per month for any staffer or USCP employee who takes advantage of the offer, the two-thirds of Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck can sleep better at night knowing House aides got their cardio in.

According to the data junkies at Legistorm, there are 9,856 staffers working in the House of Representatives in the current (117th) Congress. Meanwhile, the U.S. Capitol Police reports having "more than 2,300 officers and civilian employees." Assuming, for argument's sake, that all eligible employees decided to use the benefit — as House leadership would have done in estimating costs — that's upwards of $120,000 per month in taxpayer dollars that those in charge believed would be best spent giving workout classes to government employees.

An email draft obtained by Fox Business explains the new benefit will give congressional staff members and Capitol Police officers "access to thousands of live and on-demand classes, across multiple disciplines, that are available for streaming across multiple devices and require no purchase of Peloton equipment." Peloton independently confirmed to Fox Business that its "Corporate Wellness" program was being made available to Hill staff.

How nice for them. The national average for a gallon of unleaded or diesel fuel reached all-time highs on Friday after smashing through records on its upward climb this week to cap off months of rising energy costs for Americans since Biden took office. Inflation is still outpacing wage growth by roughly three percent. The House's Democrat majority has only tried to spend more money in response, efforts that have mercifully not been successful. Food prices are hitting double-digit increases month-over-month, and Americans are being forced to take on new debt that now, thanks to an interest rate hike, will burden them faster and for longer.

Sure, Hill staffers are people too and they are paid less, especially on the House side, than other employees in Washington, D.C. — but they knew what they were getting in to. They're public servants, not public profiteers. Anyone surprised by how little they're making on Capitol Hill watched too much House of Cards and didn't do their research. If they're having trouble affording workout classes, then they're in the same boat as millions of Americans who are struggling under Democrat policies. The only difference, apparently, is that the average taxpayer doesn't have a Pelosi-picked administrator to give them freebies.