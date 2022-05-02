Jen Psaki Tries to Explain Why Biden's Ministry of Truth Is Totally Harmless

After days of controversy swirled around the Biden administration's new "Disinformation Governance Board" headed up by certified left-winger Nina Jankowicz, Jen Psaki tried again on Monday to squash criticism of the DHS official's qualifications to decide what The Truth(TM) is and is not.

Explaining that Jankowicz "has extensive experience and has done extensive work addressing disinformation," Psaki listed off the Minister of Truth's supposed qualifications that included testifying before Congress and "in Europe."

PSAKI: Biden's DHS Disinformation Czar "has extensive experience and has done extensive work addressing disinformation. She has testified before Congress, testified in Europe. She has done, worked closely with the Ukrainians and has unique expertise..." pic.twitter.com/BfVjCi6VPR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 2, 2022

The attempt to normalize Jankowicz and reassure critics that the head of the new disinformation bureau was well-qualified ignores the fact that her work, ideology, and attitude toward expression — true or otherwise — is already well-known.

As Townhall reported earlier on Monday, Jankowicz's book on being a woman online argued that censorship is owed to anyone who criticizes those who identify as women, because legitimate dissent — apparently reduced to mean tweets in Jankowicz's mind — are some sort of existential threat to the existence of women. That attitude, presumably, will now translate into policies that treat criticism of the approved Democrat narrative or its favored class as a threat to American democracy.

It's also noteworthy that Psaki cited Jankowicz's working "closely with the Ukrainians," because, as Christina Pushaw noted in her public service-reading of her book, Jankowicz did not view Ukraine favorably at the time:

(I did enjoy reading that Nina Jankowicz considers the Ukrainian government “highly traditional and misogynistic”… I’m sure this is wrong speak now!) pic.twitter.com/o12vKCRgJd — Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) May 2, 2022

Jankowicz's stated opinion of Ukraine's government — which runs opposite the Democrats' apparently newfound love for Ukraine — would indeed be considered disfavored speech.

Psaki also claimed that the Biden administration's Ministry of Truth would be totally "apolitical" which, if anyone believes her, there's a bridge in Brooklyn they should take a look at...

PSAKI: The DHS Disinformation Governance Board "will operate in a nonpartisan and apolitical manner." pic.twitter.com/igaNLtifb1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 2, 2022

A significant and recent portion of Jankowicz's career, in terms of disinformation, has involved propagating false claims in a way that benefitted Democrats and punished Republicans. As Townhall reported, she was a big fan of the false narrative started by former national security officials that asserted Hunter Biden's laptop from hell was merely Russian disinformation. This was, of course, not the case. The New York Times and Washington Post have both confirmed the veracity and contents of Hunter Biden's laptop.

Like several other unforced errors, the Biden administration's rollout of its disinformation board has not gone well and there are myriad examples of Jankowicz being an unserious partisan agent of the left's mission to make free speech free for only those who follow the current but ever-changing Democrat orthodoxy.