White House Logs Show Hunter Biden's Business Partner Met With VP Biden, Senior Staff

Continuing a series of damning reports following leads revealed from the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop from hell, The New York Post's Miranda Devine and Jon Levine are out with another doozie looking at how often the now-first son's closest business partner was lurking around the White House while Biden was VP during the Obama administration.

The Post's look at White House visitor logs between 2009 and 2015 found that Eric Schwerin, "Hunter Biden's closest business partner made at least 19 visits to the White House and other official locations between 2009 and 2015, including a sitdown with then-Vice President Joe Biden in the West Wing" when Schwerin was "president of the since-dissolved investment fund Rosemont Seneca Partners."

This fact, of course, makes President Biden's claims that he was unaware of Hunter Biden's business dealings increasingly dubious.

Other meetings between Schwerin found in the White House logs reported by The Post include:

Meeting with Joe Biden aide Evan Ryan (10/28/2009)

Meeting with Jill Biden special assistant Meg Campbell (2/13/2010)

Meeting with Joe Biden assistant Michele Smith (10/24/2010)

Meeting with Joe Biden (11/17/2010)

Meeting with Joe Biden assistant Kellen Suber (8/22/2011)

Meeting with Jill Biden aide Betsy Massey (3/31/2012)

Meeting with Joe Biden assistant Michele Smith (2/7/2012)

Meeting with Joe Biden’s Director of Administration Faisal Amin (3/28/2013)

Meeting with Joe Biden assistant Kathy Chung (5/20/2013)

As The Post's report explains, Hunter Biden's business buddy "met with various close aides of both Joe and Jill Biden at key moments in Hunter’s life when he was striking multi-million dollar deals in foreign countries, including China." And, as Devine and Levine point out from their work pouring over and reporting on the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop, emails from that device show that Schwerin "was involved in Joe Biden’s personal taxes and discussed the vice president’s financial future with him."

What's more, then-Vice President Biden hired a Rosemont Seneca Partners employee to be a personal assistant, someone The Post previously reported "stayed in close contact with her former bosses, keeping them apprised of visiting dignitaries and official events they might have interest in."

And Joe Biden now expects Americans to believe he was unaware of Hunter's business deals — even while Schwerin worked on Joe Biden's taxes and planned for his financial future and Hunter's former employee was working for VP Biden while feeding intel back to Rosemont Seneca?

Adding to the murkiness of the relationship between Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and Schwerin inside and outside of the White House is the fact that the Wikipedia entry for Rosemont Seneca Partners was conveniently deleted on Wednesday. Reasoning that the investment firm was "not notable," Wikipedia joined in the memory-holing of the business' existence and an editor quoted by The Post "warned that 'keeping it around' ran the risk of the page becoming 'a magnet for conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden.'"

The reasoning is as tone-deaf as it is biased toward protecting the Biden family. The New York Post's reporting on Hunter Biden's laptop from hell was deemed a conspiracy theory, banned from Twitter, and labeled "disinformation" by supposedly serious Democrat national security leaders...until after Joe Biden was declared the winner in 2020. Now, The Post's reporting on the laptop and its contents have been vindicated in a too-little, too-late series of confirmations from The New York Times and Washington Post.