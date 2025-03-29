The New York Times Just Leveled the Democratic Party and it Was Well-Deserved
Tipsheet

Wisconsin Dems Accuse Elon Musk of Trying to 'Buy Votes' Ahead of State Supreme Court Race

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 29, 2025 6:00 PM
Photo/Alex Brandon

In an unprecedented move, Wisconsin’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk, seeking to block his $1 million donation offer ahead of the state’s high-stakes Supreme Court race. The lawsuit contends that Musk’s influence in the race holds significant ground and whose support could significantly impact the race. Critics argue this legal action is less about fairness and more about attempting to limit the freedom of individuals to contribute to causes they believe in, especially when those contributions challenge the political status quo.

Attorney General Josh Kaul filed the lawsuit in county circuit court to halt Musk from making the payments, which the Tesla CEO said he would make Sunday in Wisconsin. Musk announced on his X account that he would award $1 million to two Wisconsin voters ahead of Tuesday’s state Supreme Court election in “appreciation for you taking the time to vote.” Musk later clarified that the $1 million donation would support individuals serving as “spokespeople” for an online petition that opposes “activist” judges. Initially, he stated that the event would be exclusive to those who had voted in the Supreme Court race. Still, he later adjusted the criteria, limiting attendance to those who had signed the petition instead.

Kaul first tried to file the lawsuit through a Columbia County judge. However, the judge refused to take action. In his suit, he referenced Musk’s plan change, arguing that any payment to voters violated state law. 

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that elections in Wisconsin are safe, secure, free, and fair. We are aware of the offer recently posted by Elon Musk to award a million dollars to two people at an event in Wisconsin this weekend," Kaul said in a statement. "Based on our understanding of applicable Wisconsin law, we intend to take legal action today to seek a court order to stop this from happening.”

Republican Brad Schimel, whom President Donald Trump endorsed for the state’s Supreme Court race, was asked whether he thought Musk’s proposal was illegal. 

“I don’t care what he does. That’s his business. I’m running for Wisconsin Supreme Court. I don’t get involved in those legal battles. And I don’t give legal advice,” he said in response. 

A spokesperson for Schimel’s liberal opponent, Susan Crawford, accused Musk of trying to “buy voters.” 

“Wisconsinites don’t want a billionaire like Musk telling them who to vote for, and on Tuesday, voters should reject Musk’s lackey Brad Schimel," spokesman Derrick Honeyman said.

