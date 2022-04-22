Biden's Quarterly Job Approval Is Lowest for Any Democrat Since WWII

President Biden, despite holding control of the executive branch of U.S. government and his party having (albeit slim) majorities in both chambers of Congress, he hasn't been able to achieve many campaign promises nor respond to new crises that have arisen. And despite the cover given to Biden and Democrats by big tech and the mainstream media, Biden's approval numbers continue to sit drowning underwater. The latest Gallup quarterly approval polling average puts things in perspective among other presidents at this point in their presidencies:

During Joe Biden's fifth quarter in office, which began on January 20 and ended on April 19, an average of 41.3% of U.S. adults approved of the job he was doing as president. The latest average is essentially unchanged from the 41.7% in his fourth quarter but significantly lower than his first three quarterly averages. [...] From a historical perspective, Biden's fifth quarter average is lower than that of any prior elected president, except Donald Trump. Trump averaged 39.1% during his fifth quarter. Although their fifth quarter average approval ratings were at least five percentage points higher than Biden's, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama join Trump and Biden in averaging less than majority approval at this stage of their presidencies. Six of the 11 post-World War II presidents elected to their first term in office had fifth quarter averages above 50%, including three who were above 70%.

So, other than former President Donald Trump — who had the entire media and big tech industrial complex against him as Democrats were engaged in their Russian collusion hoax narrative — Joe Biden has the lowest approval for this period in his presidency of any president since World War II. That means he's the most unpopular Democrat president in generations, and a bad spot to find himself in as he's supposed to lead his party to wins in November's midterm elections.

Gallup's "bottom line" outlook for Democrats whose midterm futures are chained to the sinking Biden administration is exceedingly bleak:

The prospects for significant improvement in Biden's job approval ratings before the fall midterms seem dim not only because of the historical record for second-year presidents, but because his approval ratings have been stuck in the low 40s for eight months. Even if they improve, they would have to do so by at least 10 points to be in the 50% range historically associated with the president's party avoiding big seat losses.

Gallup concludes that "Biden appears likely to be governing with Republican majorities in one or both houses of Congress next year unless his rating dramatically improves." But with inflation notching new 40-year highs in April's report for the preceding month with no sign of slowing, compounded by the other crises Biden has failed to handle well, it doesn't look like the president will be able to turn things around in time to make a difference for his party.