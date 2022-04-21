Florida

Florida House Passes Bill to Strip Disney's Self-Governing Status

Spencer Brown
Posted: Apr 21, 2022 1:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/John Raoux

One day after the Florida Senate passed the bill that would strip Walt Disney World of its special tax status that allows the resort property to more or less govern itself, the Florida House voted 70-38 to pass the bill.

Democrats — in the minority in the state house — tried to interrupt the vote with shouts and an occasional scream from the floor, but the measure prevailed.

The bill's text is straight forward:

...any independent special district established by a special act prior to the date of ratification of the Florida Constitution on November 5, 1968, and which was not reestablished, re-ratified, or otherwise reconstituted by a special act or general law after November 5, 1968, is dissolved effective June 1, 2023. An independent special district affected by this subsection may be reestablished on or after June 1, 2023, pursuant to the requirements and limitations of this chapter.

Walt Disney World's special district — the Reedy Creek Improvement District established in 1967 — would therefore be dissolved next June, at which point Disney World or any other district that is affected by the bill would technically be able to seek special recognition again, thought it seems unlikely Disney would be granted such privileges again as long as Republicans remain in charge.

The Pandemic Made Me Do It!
Ann Coulter

The bill now makes its way to Governor Ron DeSantis' desk for his signature as Florida Republicans look to secure victory over the Walt Disney Company following CEO Bob Chapek's malign opposition to the recently-signed parental rights law in the Sunshine State. 

