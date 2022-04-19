uber

Uber Drops Mask Mandate, Libs React Exactly as You'd Expect

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
 @itsspencerbrown
Posted: Apr 19, 2022 10:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden administration's mask mandate for travel by plane, train, and public transit on Monday, Katie reported on U.S. airlines' quick decision to rescind enforcement of masking requirements, leading to moments of joy that have been far too long in the making.

On Tuesday morning, ridesharing company Uber announced its mask requirement was also suspended along with a prohibition on customers riding shotgun, though Uber still recommends masking.

As the updated safety policy page of Uber's website now reads: 

As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber. However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area.

Remember: many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences. And if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip.

Uber competitor Lyft, at publishing time, had not announced any changes to its mask policy and its website still cites the now-vacated federal mask mandate.

While sane Americans celebrate the end of this vestige of COVID mandates, not everyone is happy with Uber's decision — demonstrating the religiosity of COVID protocol disciples. Following the initial meltdown from mainstream journalists after Biden's mask mandate was struck down, even more have lost the plot as Uber rescinds its masking requirement. 

Here's Goldie Blumenstyk of The Chronicle of Higher Education holding onto hope that Lyft will continue requiring masks.

MSNBC's Zerlina Maxwell questioned the issue of a driver's safety, apparently unaware that anyone can still choose to wear a mask. Notably missing from Maxwell's timeline? Any mention of concern for rideshare drivers' safety from violent carjackers as crime spikes in major cities. 

Others, apparently confused by the idea of individual freedom, are very concerned that they won't be able to force their drivers to wear a mask.

Meanwhile the rest of real America is glad for one more semblance of normalcy returning and the ability to once again ride mask-free.

