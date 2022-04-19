Uber Drops Mask Mandate, Libs React Exactly as You'd Expect

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden administration's mask mandate for travel by plane, train, and public transit on Monday, Katie reported on U.S. airlines' quick decision to rescind enforcement of masking requirements, leading to moments of joy that have been far too long in the making.

On Tuesday morning, ridesharing company Uber announced its mask requirement was also suspended along with a prohibition on customers riding shotgun, though Uber still recommends masking.

You can now ride without a mask and use the front seat if you need to. While mask usage is still recommended, we’ve updated our Covid Safety policies. Let’s move forward, safely together.



For US riders only. pic.twitter.com/LgHYSsC4Bg — Uber (@Uber) April 19, 2022

As the updated safety policy page of Uber's website now reads:

As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber. However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area. Remember: many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences. And if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip.

Uber competitor Lyft, at publishing time, had not announced any changes to its mask policy and its website still cites the now-vacated federal mask mandate.

While sane Americans celebrate the end of this vestige of COVID mandates, not everyone is happy with Uber's decision — demonstrating the religiosity of COVID protocol disciples. Following the initial meltdown from mainstream journalists after Biden's mask mandate was struck down, even more have lost the plot as Uber rescinds its masking requirement.

Here's Goldie Blumenstyk of The Chronicle of Higher Education holding onto hope that Lyft will continue requiring masks.

Hey @lyft hoping you stay the course w masks. https://t.co/3HxjTEhlpH — Goldie Blumenstyk (@GoldieStandard) April 19, 2022

MSNBC's Zerlina Maxwell questioned the issue of a driver's safety, apparently unaware that anyone can still choose to wear a mask. Notably missing from Maxwell's timeline? Any mention of concern for rideshare drivers' safety from violent carjackers as crime spikes in major cities.

What about the driver’s safety? https://t.co/DXXHDp6dx8 — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) April 19, 2022

Others, apparently confused by the idea of individual freedom, are very concerned that they won't be able to force their drivers to wear a mask.

Hey @Uber and @lyft, if you’re going to lift your mask requirement for your drivers, then you had better put a Must Wear A Mask option on your app for riders who won’t get in a car with maskless drivers.



Otherwise be prepared to fight a lot of cancellation charges. — Evan Shapiro (@eshap) April 19, 2022

thanks

so again, further risking the lives of both the workers and the patrons



many ppl w/disabilities rely on these companies when public transportation is scant, unsafe, or inaccessible. drivers, many of whom also hv health issues, rely on this work to survive. https://t.co/jPjs72vxLg — Wendi Muse (@MuseWendi) April 19, 2022

Hey @Uber, you say I can always cancel if I don’t feel comfortable - are you going to penalize me if I cancel my ride because my driver refuses to wear a mask upon rider request? How about you, @lyft/@AskLyft? — ScaryDave’s Vaxx’d & Mask’d (@ScaryDaveDC) April 19, 2022

@Uber Are drivers required to wear them? If my driver refuses to wear a mask I'm calling Lyft. — Phisherman (@aronkozin) April 19, 2022

Meanwhile the rest of real America is glad for one more semblance of normalcy returning and the ability to once again ride mask-free.

In addition to all airports and all airlines, Uber & Amtrak have also ended their mask requirements. All it took was one brave judge applying the law and the mask charade collapsed immediately. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 19, 2022

Uber and DC metro join airlines and Amtrak dropping mask mandates! Good luck to Biden, Fauci and the libs trying to put this genie back in the bottle. pic.twitter.com/83NLbBvlQP — Marc Lotter (@marc_lotter) April 19, 2022